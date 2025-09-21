Safety steers Puja travel plans, Northeast India and Southeast Asia emerge as top picks

With large parts of northern India ravaged by rain and uncertainty in Kashmir, many Puja holidaymakers from Calcutta are turning their gaze eastward, towards destinations perceived to be safer and closer to home.

The Northeast, especially Arunachal Pradesh and Shillong, has emerged as a top pick this year. Tour operators said there is a significant spike in interest, with safety and accessibility becoming the primary concerns for travellers. Within India, destinations like Kerala, Visakhapatnam, Goa, Sikkim, and Darjeeling are also seeing strong demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arunachal Pradesh has become extremely popular this time,” said Raktim Roy, managing director of Dolphin Travels. “Earlier, it was difficult to get travel permission from the state tourism department, but in the past few years, the process has shifted online, making it faster and easier.”

He said that his agency alone has six groups, each with around 30 people, scheduled to travel to Arunachal Pradesh during the Puja holidays.

“We usually organise many group tours to northern destinations like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Kashmir. But due to floods and landslides, many have opted to reschedule,” Roy added.

One such group of 10 from Calcutta is headed to Arunachal Pradesh on a 10-day trip starting September 25. “Initially, we had planned to visit Kashmir,” said Kalyanashis De, a Joka resident and physics professor at a private university. “But after the Pahalgam attack and the recent floods in the north, we chose Arunachal Pradesh instead.”

The preference for safer travel is also reflected in international bookings. Travel agencies are seeing high demand for one-stop destinations with direct flights. Countries like Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Bali, Dubai, and Hong Kong are topping the charts this year, while demand for Europe and the US has dropped sharply.

"Many are choosing destinations closer to home so it’s easier to return in case of unforeseen events," said Anil Punjabi, national committee member of the Travel Agents Federation of India, representing the east.

City businessman Raj Metharamani, who usually travels to the US during Puja, is headed to Hong Kong and the Philippines this year with his wife Annu and son Vir for a 15-day trip. “We usually go to the US, but because of recent visa issues, we decided to skip it this time,” said Metharamani. “Instead, we’ll visit family in Hong Kong and the Philippines.”

Visa-related delays and complications, especially for the US, have been a major deterrent for travellers, especially the elderly. “Many people who usually visit their children in the US during or after the Pujas have deferred their plans. Fresh visa appointments are taking over a year,” said Avijit Das, managing director of Hermes Voyages.