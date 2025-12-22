Dad cries murder after son found dead in rented apartment at Salt Lake

A man was found dead in his rented apartment in Salt Lake a month ago.

On Saturday, his father lodged a murder complaint against a woman and her alleged boyfriend.

However, police said they earlier found it to be a case of suicide and hence started a case of abetment to suicide against the woman and her friend.

The police said Amar Bhattacharya, a resident of Bongaon, has lodged a complaint that his son Anirban was found dead in his rented apartment in November, under the jurisdiction of Techno City police station of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

“According to the complaint, Anirban, who was staying in a rented apartment in the Techno City area, was in a relationship with a woman with whom his marriage had been fixed. However, she apparently had an affair with another man,” said an officer of Bidhannagar police, quoting the father’s complaint.

Bhattacharya had also alleged that he had seen injury marks on his son’s body and also a pair of shoes in his room that he had gifted his fiancée.

These had raised suspicion in the minds of the family members of the deceased.

The police said that based on the complaint, a formal case has been drawn up.

Both the man and the woman would be summoned and questioned in connection with the case, the police said.