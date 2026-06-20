CID fails to serve summons on Kalyan Banerjee in MLA signature forgery case

The state CID on Friday made a failed attempt to deliver a summons to Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee in connection with the case of alleged signature forgery.

Sources said the summons was to be delivered through Kalighat police station under whose jurisdiction the residence of Banerjee falls.

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However, when two officers of Kalighat police station reached his residence on Friday afternoon, they were reportedly told that Banerjee was not home.

Banerjee, who is also an advocate in Calcutta High Court, is appearing as a senior

advocate for veteran Trinamool MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in his case challenging the Bengal Speaker’s recognition of a rebel Trinamool as the leader of the Opposition.

“I argued the matter for three days before Hon’ble Justice Krishna Rao. How

can the police interrogate a senior advocate who is arguing a matter in connection with a criminal case?” Banerjee had mentioned in a letter addressed to the Calcutta High Court Bar Association on Thursday.

Sources in the CID said they will try to deliver the summons once more.