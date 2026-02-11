RG Kar financial irregularities: Ali surrenders before court, to remain in custody till Feb 17

Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who first raised allegations of financial irregularities against then-principal Sandip Ghosh, surrendered before the CBI First Court in Alipore on Tuesday. He was sent to judicial custody until February 17.

Ali, the whistleblower in the case, had been charged by the CBI in the same case. The central agency had submitted a supplementary chargesheet against him. Former principal Ghosh is the main accused in the case.

The allegations came to light during unrest at RG Kar following the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate student in August 2024. Doctors and the public began protests against Ghosh and the police after Ali’s allegations of financial irregularities against the former principal.

CBI officials said the court had issued multiple summons asking Ali to appear, but he failed to do so.

Ghosh’s lawyer, Sanjay Dasgupta, told the court on Tuesday that Ali’s non-cooperation was delaying proceedings. “The case is getting delayed only because of

Akhtar Ali. He is simply hiding. The roots of corruption are deeper. We have submitted those documents. Sandip Ghosh had no role in that,” Dasgupta said.

Ali’s lawyer said that his client had been summoned on December 16. “But we went to Calcutta High Court. After that, my client was unwell,” Dasgupta said.

Ali’s petition for anticipatory bail was also recently rejected by Calcutta High Court.

Sources said Ali, who had been admitted to hospital until last Friday for injuries and ailments, was discharged on Saturday. An arrest warrant was issued, but he could not surrender that day because his lawyer was unavailable.

The CBI advocate sought judicial remand for Ali.

After hearing all sides, the court sent him to judicial custody until February 17.

While being taken to the prison van by police officers, Ali told reporters that he “respected” the court and would continue to fight his case once released.