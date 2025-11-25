Results published after selection test by SSC on site for recruitment of secondary teachers

The school service commission (SSC) published the results of the selection test to shortlist candidates for 23,212 teaching jobs at the secondary level late on Monday. The results can be viewed on the commission’s website (https://westbengalssc.com) and www.wbsschelpdesk.com.

“The preliminary interview list and the detailed schedule for verification of documents will be notified in due course,” the commission said in a release.

On November 7, the commission published the results of the selection test held on September 14 to shortlist candidates for the appointment of 12,454 teachers at the higher secondary level. The interviews are about to start.

Education minister Bratya Basu said in a post on X: “The West Bengal School Service Commission has published the results of the written tests held on September 7 to appoint teachers at the secondary level.... We appeal to those who have been terminated that everything will be done in a transparent way and following the norms.”

The recruitment tests were necessitated after the Supreme Court terminated the jobs of the 17,206 teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels, as the apex court concluded that they had been recruited through a “vitiated” process in 2016.

The candidates to be called for interviews will be determined on the basis of their performance in the tests (60 marks), academic qualification (10 marks based on performance at the undergraduate level) and teaching experience (10 marks, applicable only for in-service teachers who wrote the selection tests).

The final list of those to be recruited will be compiled based on performance in the written test, interview (10 marks), lecture demonstration (10 marks), and academic score on a 100-mark scale.

The commission will publish the final answer keys on Tuesday based on which the scripts have been assessed, SSC chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar said on Monday.