Residents to appeal for reassessment of collapsed Bowbazar building's condition

Residents of a Bowbazar building from which a chunk fell and injured a man on Sunday will appeal to the city's mayor for a reassessment of the building's condition, the local councillor said after a meeting on Monday.

Biswarup De, the councillor for Ward 48, said residents of the building had been complaining for days about the building shaking whenever an East-West Metro train passed underground.

ADVERTISEMENT

De said that engineers of the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), the firm that built the Metro, had studied the vibrations earlier and ruled out any threat to the building. The study was conducted after the East-West Metro started running up to Sector V in August.

"On Monday, it was decided that the residents will appeal to the mayor for a reassessment of the structure. The mayor can ask experts to give their opinion about the vibrations and the building's safety," said De.

Officials from KMRCL visited the affected building at 107 BB Ganguly Street on Monday. The officials had been to the building on Sunday as well.

"This is an old building, and many components of the building have aged. The running of Metro trains has no impact on it," said an official.

"The railways had asked us to evacuate the building twice earlier. They issued fit certificates before we could come back. Despite their fit certificate, the chunk still collapsed on Sunday," said a resident.

A chunk from the roof of a three-storey building in Bowbazar fell on Sunday, injuring 59-year-old Pappu Singh, a resident of the building.

Around 25 families live in the building.