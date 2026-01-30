Repairs to disrupt large parts of south Calcutta water supply tomorrow from 9.30am

Water supply will be disrupted across large parts of south Calcutta on Saturday as the Garden Reach waterworks will be shut from 9.30am to carry out repairs in the supply network.

Apart from south Calcutta and Garden Reach, areas including Jadavpur, Tollygunge, Behala, Joka, Maheshtala, Kasba and Budge Budge will be affected by the shutdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kolkata Municipal Corporation statement said parts of borough VIII (Kalighat-Bhownipore-Deshapriya Park), borough IX (Chetla-Alipore), borough X (Jodhpur Park-Jadavpur-Ganguly Bagan), borough XI (Garia-Bansdroni-Boral) and borough XII (Kasba) will face disruption. Normal water supply is expected to resume from Sunday morning, an official said.

“The shutdown is essential to carry out some necessary work in the network,” mayor Firhad Hakim said on Thursday.

An official said the Saturday morning water supply would be normal. The supply will stop after that; there will be no afternoon or evening supply.

The KMC statement added that water supply from several booster pumping stations will be stopped during the shutdown. These include Kalighat, Chetla, Golf Green, Garfa, Ranikuthi, Layelka, Behala, Siriti, Daspara, Bansdroni, Gandhi Maidan, Senpally, Prafulla Park, Parnasree, Metiabruz and Sakuntala Park.

The shutdown is to repair a leak in an underground supply line along SP Mukherjee Road near the Tollygunge railway bridge. “There is recurring leakage near the rail bridge. We will lay a new pipeline parallel to the damaged stretch. The new pipe will bypass the leaking portion,” the official said.

Once the new water pipeline is laid near the Tollygunge rail bridge and connected to the rest of the network, the damaged stretch will become defunct and left buried underground.

The civic body will also use the shutdown period to connect a pipeline that will carry potable water to an under-construction booster pumping station at Vivekananda Park.

Officials from the civic body said the network leading to Vivekananda Park has already been laid, and only a final connection with the existing water supply system remains.

Water supply pipelines undergo regular wear and tear and require periodic maintenance, officials said, adding that such shutdowns are routine.

“Repairs and replacement of equipment become necessary from time to time,” one official said.

At some locations, old and deteriorating valves will also be replaced.

Valves help regulate water flow and allow supply to be stopped or diverted when required, officials said.