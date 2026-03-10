Pipeline leak repair on CR Avenue, road near Girish Park Metro station dug up

A portion of Chittaranjan Avenue, near Girish Park Metro railway station, has been dug open to repair a leak in the water supply line, officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said.

The leak in the 16-inch diameter main pipeline was detected a few days back, but the work started on Saturday, said a KMC official.

The repairs may take a few more days.

A 45ftx15ft area on the Esplanade-bound flank of the road was dug open on Saturday.

“We have identified the leak, but we need to put a metal jacket surrounding the water pipeline. Doing that is turning out to be a challenge, since there is a layer of concrete under the water pipeline,” said a KMC official.

“There is no gap between the water pipeline and the concrete layer, something we have to create a clearance by chiselling out some concrete around the pipe,” said an official.

The pipe is made of cast iron, while the jacket is made of mild steel.

A daily commuter said water had been leaking from the area for days, but the work to fix the leak was taken up only two days ago.

Sources in the civic body said that owing to heavy traffic on the arterial road, police asked them to conduct the repairs over the weekend.

KMC officials said the road restoration work will begin after a few days.

“We will fill the trench with soil and do some amount of flattening of the surface. But full restoration of the road can start only after a few days,” said an official.

Officials said that usually, a portion dug open for infrastructure work is covered with soil once the work is complete. It is then allowed to settle for a few weeks before a top layer of bitumen is poured over the surface.

An officer of the Jorabagan traffic guard said they had made the necessary arrangements to ensure that there are no traffic snarls on this stretch of Central Avenue because of the repair work.

“Traffic movement has been normal so far,” said the officer.