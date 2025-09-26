Puja 2025 guide: Top pandals, cultural picks and food stops in Salt Lake

New Town Sarbojanin

Year: 4th

Budget: Rs 2 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

The look: Artist Rintu Das has made an offering of shiuli flowers. A flower lies on its side, through which visitors walk in. The middle chamber is encircled by a grassy inundating lawn dotted by fallen shiuli flowers, in between which lies the goddess’ red-bordered white aanchal, shaped like a river flowing into a valley. At the centre is a Shiva linga, besmirched with vermilion. The 15ft idol is seated in a meditative pose, in a message of peace. The divine children sit at the base of her pedestal. All around bleached kash phul have been planted.

AK Block

AK Block puja

Year: 38th

Budget: Rs 55 lakh

The look: Biswanath De’s pandal is a tribute to maverick filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak in his birth centenary year. The theme, Jukti ar Takko, draws from the title of one of his landmarks films, Jukti Takko Ar Goppo. The experience is like walking into a Nandan-like movie hall for a Ritwik retrospective. The colour palette is black and white, like in his movies, except for the dash of colour in the posters of some of his films like Titas Ekti Nodir Nam, Nagarik and Megha Dhaka Tara. Faces of Sita (Madhabi Mukherjee) of Subarnarekha and Neeta (Supriya Chowdhury) of Meghe Dhaka Tara loom over the two entrances. At the cross-sections of the vertical hand-painted paintings of the film stills a variation of yellow on black and white is created by having dialogues from his films and his own quotes etched on wooden slices.

Fun funda: Saptami- After opening songs, there will be a modern dance, Bistirno Nadi, by Deepshika Mondol and music by Ghawre Baire, a band formed by block youths. This will be followed by vocal and instrumental music by local talent. A children’s play Birpurush will be staged, followed by audio drama Paka Dekha by Monika Gupta and Jayanta Roy. The evening will conclude with the dance drama Avisar.

Ashtami- A Bengali folk item, Durga Elo, followed by recitation, dance and an audio play by block women, titled Saat Pakey Badha. After solo music and dance items, there will be a one-hour play Kenaram Becharam, directed by Jayanto Roy.

Food fiesta: Saptami- rice, shukto, dal, alu bhaja, chhanar kaliya, tarkari, mango chutney, papad, rasgulla, ice cream, paan masala. Ashtami- luchi, chholar daal, begun bhaja, khichudi, labda, chutney, papad, payesh, golap jam, doi, paan masala. Navami- rice, dal with fish head, dal, French fry, fish kalia/ paneer dalna, shorshe pabda, chutney, papad, lyangcha, ice cream.

BJ Block

Year: 42nd

Budget: Rs 60 lakh

The look: Apurba Majumdar has created a slice of old Bengal that we have left behind through the theme Phire Dekha. Walk into BJ Park with a life-sized likenesses of horse-drawn tramcar and a palanquin on one side and a bear and its trainer, and a bioscope boxwallah letting children take a peep through a world of wonder lined up on the other side. In front is created a bed of kashphul through which runs a mailman, the runner of yore. At a side, a man climbs up a gas streetlight post to light it up. On the pandal walls, there are colourful exotic birds perched on branches, with the backdrop painted of their natural habitats. Clay funnels and pots as well as circular nets hang as part of the chandelier in the mandap. The black cloth frames of the gate form the backdrop of mica red auspicious symbols, floral designs and sketches of divine forms in relief. Vinyl records adorn the idol’s backdrop.

Fun funda: Chaturthi- conchshell blowing and ulu contest at 6pm. A programme by the specially challenged at 7.30pm. Programme by Shivarati dance troupe at 8.30pm. Panchami- Musical programme by block residents followed by violin recital by Calcutta Youth Ensemble, 8.30pm. Sashthi- Sit and draw contest at 9am. Dance recital at 6.30pm followed by fashion show at 7.30pm. The music band Vulnerability takes the stage at 8pm. Saptami- A quiz contest at 9am.

Food fiesta: Saptami- Khichudi, ghee, labda, beguni, khejur amsatwa chutney, papad, chhanar jilipi. Ashtami: Luchi, chholar dal, alur dom, polau, paneer butter masala, mango and anaras chutney, papad, payesh. Navami- rice, dal, alu bhaja, sukto, mutton/ fish curry/ paneer butter masala, chutney, rosogolla (Burdwan).

FD Block

FD Block

Year: 41st

Budget: Rs 55 lakh

The look: Walk into FD Park in the evening and the effect is bedazzling, like stepping into the Las Vegas casino strip with gigantic, blingy motifs on all sides.

Artist Debasish Guchhait’s theme, however, is quiet introspection — Dorpon drishti, in which we see ourselves in a mirror. That is when we are the most transparent, without the mask that we wear in company. An installation stands at a side where an oversized Venetian mask, famous in the city’s famed carnivals, meets another mask. The structures have a base of iron net with a surface of acrylic mirror.

Gigantic wings flank birdman faces, showing how fleeting human minds are. Vertical eye formations in acrylic sheet over iron net decorate the entry. There are eyes with mirror base on the ceiling of the mandap. Looking up, the visitor comes face to face with one’s self.

Fun funda: Chaturthi- song, dance and recitation by block residents, followed by the play Bhushandir Mathe, directed by Jayanta Mukherjee. Panchami- group song followed by a dance programme by the children of SOS Village, recitation and a fashion show, directed by Debarati Kundu. Sashthi- a children’s play, Buddhir Dheki, directed by Saptarshi Bhowmick. Recitation and songs and a concluding programme by a guest recitation group Manan. Saptami- Children’s cultural programme, dance programme, an audio play and a women’s play, Bishnupriyar Briddhasram, directed by Monika Mukherjee. Ashtami- an audio play, Atha Sarpa Katha, directed by Sikha Basak. Next up is the guest dance troupe Parnika. A one-act play, Emon Din-o Ashte Pare, directed by Sonali Das. After guest artiste Pritha Kundu, there will be a dance show by East Kolkata Nagarik Foundation. The evening’s last item is Sholay comedy show, directed by Kaushik Kundu. Navami- Prize distribution, followed by Ati Uttam Katha, a dance show directed by Sohini Das Hartmann, and modern songs.

Food fiesta: Saptami- rice, dal, alu bhaja, chhyachra, fish kalia, chutney, rosogolla, papad, doi, paan. Ashtami- khichudi, beguni, labda, radha ballavi, alur dom, payesh, tomato chutney, lyangcha. Navami- basanti pulao, peas kachuri, chholar dal, mutton curry, chutney, papad, pantua, ice cream.

IB Block

IB Block

Year: 39th

Budget: Undisclosed

The look: A walk into IB Park this Puja is a visit to mini Dubai. Standing at the entrance, one can see the city’s landmarks through a replica of its famed Dubai Frame. Inside are replicas of the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel and Atlantis, The Palm, luxury hotel. The original Museum of the Future is a giant elliptical ring with Arabic calligraphy but in IB Block, the calligraphy will be in Sanskrit. The idol is housed in the replica of the world’s tallest skyscraper - Burj Khalifa – and the idols are adorned in real gold. The park outside maybe an image of modern Dubai but the pandal inside is traditional Bengali.

The centre of the park is a water body housing a miniature Palm Jumeirah, the palm tree-shaped archipelago of luxury homes and resorts. The theme maker, Reyaz Ahmed, has arranged a laser and fireworks show, including pixel lighting, that the real Burj Khalifa uses on its surface too.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, alur dom, beguni, chutney, papad, payesh. Ashtami- koraishutir kochuri, chholar dal, dhokar dalna, chhanar kofta, chutney, papad, golap jam. Navami- pulao, fish chop, paneer butter masala, mutton curry, chutney, papad, mishti. Dashami- rice, dal, shukto, alu bhaja, tarkari, katla kalia, chingri malai curry, chutney, papad, kulfi.

AA Block

Year: 48th

Budget: Rs 8 lakh

The look: A traditional idol will be placed inside a simple pandal

Fun funda: Panchami- MLA Sujit Bose and councilor Ratna Bhaumik will inaugurate the festivities. The stage will be open for residents to perform impromptu. Sashthi- Abar Gansha, a play directed by Anirban Mukherjee and others. Saptami- music, dance, quiz and contests such as candle-lighting. Navami- a guest artiste will sing modern Bengali songs. Ekadashi- Darpan Sakshi, a play directed by Partha Chatterjee. A guest artiste will perform modern songs on Dwadashi or Trayodashi.

Food fiesta: Saptami- basanti pulao, fry, dhokar dalna, navratna curry, chutney, papad, misthi. Ashtami- luchi, veg chop, chholar dal, Kashmiri alur dom, chutni, misthi. Navami- khichuri, beguni, labra chutney, misthi.

AB Block

AB Block

Year: 47th

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: The puja is projecting all kinds of positive desires. Theme maker couple Sandip and Tapashi Mukherjee have made the pandal out of iron framework and there are colourful panels inside with children playing with their grandparents, animals, people enjoying festivals etc. It is also a desire of the artistes that all religions coexist in harmony so the likes of lord Krishna, Buddha and Jesus are shown smiling together.

Fun funda: Chaturthi- After inauguration, the block ladies’ club Utsa will present music. There will also be felicitation of octogenarians and students who have cleared Board exams. Panchami- Utsa has invited needy children for a meal and the gift of new clothes. Sashthi- music, dance, comedy audio play Murgir Jhol on running a restaurant. Saptami- music and dance by residents. There will also be a fair on next to the pandal from Chaturthi to Navami.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, chutney, papad, misthi. Ashtami- (breakfast after anjali) club kachuri, tarkari, jilipi, tea; (lunch) luchi, alur dom, chutney, papad, ice cream. Navami- rice, dal, paneer/ katla kalia, chutney, papad, rosogolla, ice cream.

AC Block

Year: 48th

Budget: Rs 10 lakh

The look: The pandal will feature the Nava Durga forms through paintings and installations. The ekchala idol is by Dulal Pal.

Fun funda: Panchami- MLA Sujit Bose will inaugurate the puja. Resident Saibal Sen will chant hymns, and ladies will perform dandia, directed by Anju Goel. Sashthi- music and dance. Kids’ drama Ajab Pathshala conducted by Shriya Chakraborty. Saptami- women to perform Lokogaan o Aagomonitey, Kaharba ar Ghazaley, conducted by Sananda Bhowmik. Ashtami- musical tribute to Salil Chowdhury in his centenary year. Navami- Saibal Sen to directed three audio plays.

Food fiesta: Saptami- rice, shukto, dal, alu bhaja, doi potol, aamer chutni, papad, rajbhog. Ashtami- khichuri, labra, luchi, alur dom, papad, aamsatwa-khejurer chutney, payesh. Navami- peas pulao, beguni, phulkopir tarkari, chhanar dalna, pineapple chutney, saboor papad, amriti.

AD Block

Year: 48th

Budget: Rs 17 lakh

The look: The pandal has European architecture outside but is inside a smart, well-kept natmandir. The idol, by Sanant Pal, is artistic.

Fun funda: Chaturthi-The puja will be opened by MLA Sujit Bose and councilor Ratna Bhaumik.

Food fiesta: Saptami- peas pulao, French fries, chholar dal, chhanar kofta curry, pineapple chutni, papad, mishti. Ashtami- khichuri, beguni, Kashmiri alur dom, labra, chutni, papad, mishti. Navami- rice, murighonta dal, jhuri alu bhaja, potol chingri, fish kalia, chutni, papad, mishti. Dashami (dinner)- luchi, alur dom, laddu.

AE (Part 1)

AE Part 1

Year: 42nd

Budget: Rs 50 lakh

The look: The puja is a tribute to the sari industry of Shantipur and the entire process — creating thread out of cotton, dyeing the threads, weaving them into saris etc — is being demonstrated through handlooms and mechanised power looms. Artisans will be creating and selling saris at the pandal throughout the Pujas and if visitors wish, they may try their hand at using the looms too. Real cocoons have been brought to show how silk is extracted from silkworms and the entire pandal is decorated with colourful saris and strings. The theme artiste Sanjib Saha has also created the artistic idol.

Fun funda: Navami- There will be dances and music, particularly a chorus by the block’s group Bidhannagar Baitalik that will perform Bengali and Hindi songs that share the same melody.

Food fiesta: Saptami- pulao, paneer curry, chutney, papad, payesh. Navami- khichuri, labra, beguni, veg cutlet, chutney, papad, bonde.

AE (Part 2)

AE (Part 2)

Year: 49th

Budget: Rs 22 lakh

The look: The ekchala idol is traditional

Fun funda: Panchami- inauguration by a monk from Bharat Sevashram Sangha. Ladies will perform agomoni music and elocutionist Sovan Sundar Bosu, who runs an institute in the block, will recite. A cheque for Rs 10,000 will be handed over to the Thalassaemia Society of India. Sashthi- guest artists Kousumi Adhikari will perform music and Arpita Venkatesh, who teaches Odissi in the community hall, will dance. Saptami- there will be music by students of Workshop for the Blind. The block will also hand over to them Rs 10,000. Ashtami- Students of elocutionist Urmimala Basu, who runs an institute in the community hall, will perform.

Residents will also present music. Navami- Guest artistes Sandip Ray and Swagata Ghosh will sing and residents will participate in dhunuchi dance. Ekadashi- guest artiste Shobha Ray and her troupe will perform Bharatnatyam.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, bhaja, chutni, papad, payesh. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal with narkel and kismish, rice, alur dom, chutney, papad, payesh. Navami- pulao, paneer navratna korma, alur dom, bhaja, chutney, papad, payesh

AG Block

AG Block

Year: 39th

Budget: Rs 20.5 lakh

The look: The theme is Shiva’s tandav. The Gouranga Das pandal is in two phases; the first depicts destruction in bold black-and-white images of a lifeless Sati while Shiva and his followers run amok. The second phase is a colourful depiction of creation after destruction. Daksha’s yajna, that is instrumental in the story of the tandav, is shown in the pandal with creative lighting. The idol by Dipankar Pal is inspired by the theme and looks beautiful with kash phool painted in the backdrop.

Fun funda: Panchami- Residents will perform miscellaneous programmes.

Food fiesta: Saptami- luchi, alur dom, chholar dal, mishti. Ashtami- khichuri, labra, beguni, chutney, mishti. Navami- fried rice, paneer/ chicken curry, chutney, mishti.

AH Block

AH Block

Year: 42nd

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: The pandal by Goutam Giri will be made of items like bamboo and cane, such as kulos and baskets. Dolls and Ganeshas have been built out of these materials, too. From the ceiling hang decorations made of snakha-pola. The idol is traditional.

Fun funda: Panchami- inauguration by councillor and block resident Anita Mondal, followed by recitation of stotras and singing of agomoni songs. Students who have done well in Board exams will be felicitated, and there will be dance. Sashthi- Ladies will present a chorus of music from the golden era, with a focus on Salil Chowdhury songs since this is his centenary year. This show would be directed by Sangeeta Dey. There will also be an audio drama. Saptami- ladies’ chorus on Rabindrasangeet, directed by Sumita Chatterjee. Women across ages will also present Retro Metro, a dance to a mashup of Bollywood songs from the ‘50s to date. This act is being directed by Piyali Chowduhry and Swarna Dutta. Ashtami- children will present a chorus. Navami- miscellaneous items by residents. Dashami- contests such as conchshell-blowing, dhak playing, candle lighting and antakshari.

Food fiesta: Saptami- luchi, begun bhaja, chholar dal, dhokar dalna, pulao, paneer curry, chutney, papad, mishti. Ashtami- bhog will be sent home to residents. Navami- rice, dal, alu bhaja, tarkari, katla kalia, chutney, papad, mishti.

AJ Block

AJ Block

Year: 41st

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: The pandal will resemble a rajbari, and the traditional idol is being sculpted by Naba Kumar Pal

Fun funda: Chaturthi- Opening by mayor and councilor Krishna Chakraborty, followed by agomoni music and dance. Panchami- stotra and music by a child, Aditri Mondal, agomoni and puratani music, a show on women, called Behula theke Bahamoni, by Monalisa Sil, agomoni dance by kids and a group dance directed Ritwika Ghosh. Sashthi- music show Phire Dekha, tabla lahara performance by 10-year-old Debattam Boral. Show by students of dance school Natyam Angikam, directed resident Moumita Chakraborty. Saptami- (morning) Chandipaath by Narayan Rakshit, accompanied by Rina Debnath on the conchshell; (evening) a show called Muhurtara, blending music and poetry on themes of love and separation, by Swagota Bhattacharya and Jojan Das. A kids’ band will follow next, with members aged 15 and below. They will present Ailo Uma Bari Te, with vocal and instrumental music. There will be recitation, Trikal dance group and Bengali music by block-based band Goppo Addar Thek. Ashtami- Guitar and vocal presentation by Priyam Saha, recitation, drama Aporichito, directed by Ron Bhattacharya. Also a dance show based on trending songs called Dil Dosti Dance. Navami- music, recitation and performance by band Nishwa along with resident Ritwika Bhattacharya. The finale will be a bonediana-themed fashion show involving over 50 residents of all ages. Dwadashi– music, recitation, audio drama.

Food fiesta: Saptami- Rice, shukto, dal, jhuri alu bhaja, potoler dorma, khejur aamswatta chutney, papad, payesh. Ashtami- khichuri, labra, beguni, alu bandhakopir chochchori, tomato khejur chutney, papad, bonde. Navami- Bengali-style fried rice, Kashmiri alur dom, veg cutlet, chicken kosha/ paneer butter masala, pineapple chutney, papad, rasagolla.

AL Block

Year: 24th

Budget: Rs 15 lakh

The look: The pandal is shaped like the courtyard of a zamindar house and the idol by Kumartuli’s Sunayan Pal is traditional.

Fun funda: Panchami- The puja will be inaugurated by local councilor and mayor Krishna Chakraborty. This will be followed by kids’ show Khushi Bhorpur Agomonir by Sureka activity centre and the felicitation of puja committee members. Residents will perform miscellaneous events. Sashthi- children will perform, and dance drama Gane Gane Rabindranath will be staged, directed by Dharitri Ganguly. There will also be a contest to see who can eat phuchkas the fastest. Saptami- (morning) antakshari; (evening) dance, women’s play Kone Bibhrat directed by Nita Samanta. Ashtami- music, followed by youth’s dance drama Bonedi to Billboard, directed by Debolina Samanta. Navami- (morning) conchshell-blowing and diya lighting contests; (evening) a scripted musical show called Uttam Kumarer Priyo Nayika, where songs picturised on the legendary actor and his heroines will be performed. Ekadashi- Kids play Pujar Prostuti, directed by Sharmistha Banerjee, kids’ fancy dress contest where they are to dress up as various people from various professions. Women will take stage next, dressed as women characters from Tagore’s works.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, chutney, papad, bonde. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, alur dom, pulao, navratna curry, chutni, papad, payesh rasagolla. Navami- rice, shukto, dal, either alu bhaja or alu-posto bhaja, macher matha diye chyachhra, katla kalia, chutney, papad, ice cream.

BA Block

Year: 46th

Budget: Rs 17 lakh

The look: The theme is an interpretation of poet Mallika Sengupta’s Amar Durga.

There will artwork in the pandal, in Jamini Roy style, showing how women multitask, balancing office, home and social life. Lines of the poem are painted across the pandal too. There is also a statue outside personifying the Durga being described in the poem. Ideas for the pandal have been collectively chipped in by women of the block. The idol will be traditional.

Fun funda: Panchami- the puja will be inaugurated by a monk from Ramakrishna Math, Balaram Mandir along with three elderly women of the block. This will be followed by agomoni dance, music, a kuchipudi group presentation and a music and dance collage on Durga by women and kids. Sashthi- domestic helps of the block will be gifted saris. Saptami- residents will sell home-cooked food in an Anandamela and then a quiz will be conducted. Ashtami- conchshell-blowing contest and dhunuchi dance by residents. Navami- antakshari and dandia. Ekadashi- students who have cleared Board exams will be felicitated, and there will be music, dance, and a dance show called Retro In Dino where Sayani Hore will direct residents to a medley of old songs. Dwadashi- dance, and a dance-and-recitation collage, dance drama Ali Baba, directed by Satarupa Hore, play Treasure Hunt Naki Onekta Cinemar Moton, directed by Ankur Majumdar. Trayodashi- dance, music, kids’ play Hobu Gobur Pala and the play Triranga, both directed by Subrata Hore.

Food fiesta: Panchami (high tea) radhaballavi, alur dum, paneer pasinda, mishti. Saptami- rice, shukto, dal, alu bhaja, potoler dorma, dhokar tarkari, chutney, papad, mishti. Ashtami- luchi, lomba begun bhaja, chholar dal, alur dom, basanti pulao, chhanar dalna chutni, papad, bonde. Navami- khichuri, beguni, labra, bandhakopir tarkari, chutney, papad, payesh. Ekadashi (dinner)– baby naan, dal makhani, egg devil, option of mutton or chicken biriyani, chicken chaap, aam sattwo khejur chutney, papad, sandesh, and jilipi-rabri from live counter.

1. BA Block, 2. BB Block, 3. BE West, 4. BF Block, 5. CB Block

BB Block

Year: 52nd

Budget: Rs 10 lakh

The look: The traditional idol, sculpted by Swapan Paul, will be placed in a pandal that resembles a rajbari.

Fun funda: Panchami- inauguration and agomoni show by residents. Sashthi- miscellaneous items and old Bengali film songs by Soumyadeep Dasgupta, a BB Block boy who is a professional singer in Mumbai. Saptami- music by residents. Ashtami and Navami - open stage for residents. Ekadashi- chorus of Rabindrasangeet featured in films, directed by Gouri Chakraborty. Dwadashi- children to stage Narayan Gangopadhyay’s Porer Upokar Koriyeo Na, directed by Ruby Ganguly. Arijit Ray will direct the play Chor Charan Das.

Food fiesta: Saptami- basanti pulao, kosha alur dom, paneer alu mattar, veg chop, chutni, semui payesh, rasagolla. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, kumror chhokka, begun bhaja, chutney, papad, sujir halwa, bonde. Navami- khichuri, labra, kumri, bandhakopir tarkari, chutney, papad, mihidana.

BC Block

Year: 49th

Budget: Rs 11 lakh

The look: the pandal will be simple and the idol will be ekchala adorned in daker saaj

Fun funda: Chaturthi- inauguration and an anandamela for residents to sell home-made delicacies. Panchami- dance items and an audio drama Booker Majhe Aaye, presented by Soma Sen, Swagata Dasgupta, and Rupak Mitra. Sashthi- two agomoni music shows, titled Uma Elo Oi and Matlo Re Bhuban. Saptami- recitation and a comedy Sath Phake Bandha, directed by Tapas Das. Ashtami- dhunuchi dance contest.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, beguni, mixed vegetable, papad, shukno alur dom, amrar chutney, rasgulla. Ashtami- motorshutir kochuri, kumro narkel diye chholar dal, alu motor soyabean paneer tarkari, papaya chutney, bonde. Navami- basanti pulao, dal puri, paneer rezala, potoler dorma, pineapple chutney, sandesh, ice cream.

BD Block

Year: 47th

Budget: Rs 18 lakh

The look: The theme is swapna puri and so the interiors will be fairy tale-like, using foam and colours. The idol too will be inspired by the theme.

Fun funda: Chaturthi- opening by MLA Sujit Bose and councilor Ratna Bhaumik, followed by music. Sashthi- children’s miscellaneous items. Saptami- residents to perform music and audio dramas. Ashtami- contests such as dhunuchi dance and diya-lighting. Navami- Reality show singer Sanchari Sengupta to take stage.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, alu phulkopir tarkari, chutney, papad, payesh. Ashtami-luchi, chholar dal, alur dom, pulao, chhanar kofta, chutney, papad, mishti. Navami- rice, shukto, dal, French fries, chhyechhra, katla kalia, mutton curry, chutney, papad, mishti.

BE (East)

Year: 46th

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: Folk art from various regions of Bengal will be showcased in the pandal. So expect terracotta from Bankura, chatai from Midnapore and the like. The idol by Narayan Chandra Pal will be traditional.

Fun funda: Chaturthi- Inaugural music by ladies and some dance. Late residents who worked on the block puja since inception will be posthumously felicitated. Panchami- ladies will prepare narkel naru together. Sashthi- (morning) sit-and-draw; (evening) music, dance, and the classic comedy film Sharey Chuattor to be shown on a big screen that is the backdrop of the stage. Saptami- contests to see who can eat phuchka and rasagolla the fastest in a given time. Ashtami- another Bengali classic comedy film will be screened. Navami- conchshell-blowing and dhunuchi dance contest.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, alu bhaja, papad, fruit chutney. The block will also hand out “malsa pots” to anyone who comes forward. Saptami malsa comprises khichuri, labra, fruit chutney. Ashtami- luchi/ kachori, chholar dal, Kashmiri alur dom, begun basanti, papad, khejur aam chutni. Malsa- khichuri, alur dom, khejur aamsatwer chutney, Navami- rice, alu bhaja, machher matha diye chhyachra/ paneer butter masala, basanti pulao, katla machher dum kofta, papad, pineapple chutney. Malsa- khichuri, alu potol, pineapple chutney.

BE (West)

Year: 42nd

Budget: Rs 12 lakh

The look: The pandal will reflect sabekiana, bonediana and Bangaliana. The traditional Sanatan Rudra Pal idol will be set inside pandal made of hogla leaves. Inside will be kulo, dhaaner gola and other items related to Bengali rural life.

Fun funda: Chaturthi – inauguration by Swami Balabhadrananda of Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math in presence of Corporation chairman and local councillor Sabyasachi Datta. Panchami – variety shows by kids, followed by children’s drama Aqua Regia, directed by Sulekha Chakraborty. Sashthi– musical programme Shuni Gobhir Shankhadhhoni. Saptami – musical tribute to Salil Chowdhury by the ladies’ wing, directed by Saibal Sen. Ashtami– solo musical performances. Navami – miscellaneous items by residents. Dwadashi- Music by guest artistes Payel Majumdar and Vivek Mukherjee.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, payesh, chutney, papad. Ashtami- luchi, alur dom, chholar dal, veg chop, chutney, papad, mishti. Navami- basanti pulao, veg cutlet, chhanar kofta, alu phulkopi motorshuti rosha, chutney, papad, mishti.

BF Block

Year: 47th

Budget: Rs 12 lakh

The look: This being the centenary year of Tagore’s Raktakarabi, the play has been chosen as the theme of the pandal. Jeet Kanjilal, who conducts art classes at BF community hall, is in charge of the decor and is putting up paintings and models of scenes from the play, such as the free-spirited protagonist Nandini, the oppressive king, and the kingdom of Yaksapuri. Like Nandini, the idols will be adorned in jewellery made of raktakarabi flowers (red oleanders).

Fun funda: Sashthi- Ladies will perform a show on bodhon through music and dance. Saptami- the evening will be dedicated to music, such as a show by students who learn singing at the block community hall and a folk music performance by residents. Ashtami- open stage for children’s solo acts, and the play Lathi, directed by Subhasish Mondal. The drama is about standing up to one’s fears and has been chosen as it parallels the spirit of the puja’s theme Raktakarabi. Navami- a dance recital called Juddho noy shanti chai, directed by Shanoli Majumder.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, chutni, papad, mishti. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, alur dom, chutney, papad, mishti. Navami- rice, shukto, dal, katla kalia, chutney, papad, mishti.

BG Block

Year: 41st

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: The theme is peace and harmony, so a Buddha statue is installed at the entrance. Inside will be Jamini Roy-like paintings of sages and religious leaders down the ages to inspire visitors to introspect and purify themselves from within. White and red cloth has been used to embellish the ceiling to great effect. The idol will be traditional.

Fun funda: Panchami- inauguration by senior citizens. Sashthi- music, Odissi and Bharatnatyam recitals, recitation, audio drama, and a show by Salt Lake Bal Vikas that has a branch in the block. Saptami- an agomoni show Matri Rupena Na Sanskrita, directed by Sanghamitra Das. Snigdha Kar Acharya will then direct residents to sing devotional Rabindrasangeet. Classical music and dance show. Ashtami- a musical tribute to Salil Chowdhury directed by Pradyumna Sinha. Navami- ladies’ audio play, kids’ drama Bhim Badh, directed by Sonali Sinha and Rima Mondal. A dance item Nari, directed by Kuheli Guin. Finally a youth band Khal Par will present music. Dashami- a string of audio plays, and the women’s play Mora Hathi Lakh Taka, directed by Kunal Mukherjee, will be staged.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, beguni, labra, alu phulkopi kosha, chutney, papad, payesh, amriti, pan masala. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, alur dom, radhaballavi, paneer butter masala, chutney, papad, kheer, malpoa, pan masala. Navami- basanti pulao, paneer cutlet, potoler dorma, chhanar kofta, dhokar dalna, chutney, papad, Sitabhog, pan masala. Dashami- rice, dal, alu bhaja, chhyachhra, fish fry with salad, doi katla, mutton kosha, chutney, papad, kamalabhog, ice cream pan masala; (veg) rice, dal, jhuri alu bhaja, paneer pasinda, chhanar kalia, phulkopi roast, stuffed capsicum, chutney, papad, kamalabhog, ice cream pan masala.

BH Block

Year: 42nd

Budget: Rs 13 lakh

The look: The idol and pandal will be simple, with a thakur dalan-like space in the centre

Fun funda: Panchami- inauguration by elderly ladies of the block. Residents will then sell home-cooked food in a fair alongside music by Brojogopal Das Baul, a quiz, antakshari and an age-reversal fashion show of sorts. So kids will be dressed in bell-bottoms and catwalking to Abba numbers, while senior citizens will sport sneakers and walk to Korean pop. The show has been conceived by Tanisthaa Mukherjee. Sashthi- shows by residents and performance by students of a charitable school run by the block’s ladies club. Saptami- Kids will stage Abak Jalpan, directed by Nandita Banerjee, and teens will stage a horror comedy Muhuri Kuti Te Ek Raat. Dance recital Prem Biroho by youths, directed by Madhurima Banerjee. Ashtami- group music and a retro dance where kids will be dressed like actresses of yesteryears and dance to their hits. There will also be a drama adaptation of the Satyajit Ray film, Mahapurush about the fraud godman Birinchi Baba. Navami- There will be music and a group dance inspired by folk and Bollywood music of different regions of India. Guest band Orpheus will play everything from Moheener Ghoraguli to Pink Floyd.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, chutney, papad, mishti. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, Kashmiri alur dom, pulao, kadai paneer, chutney, papad, bonde. Navami- pulao, moong dal, dhokar dalna, mutton curry, chutney, papad, mishti.

BK Block

Year: 39th

Budget: Rs 22 lakh

The look: BK Block will explore the concept of chirantan (eternal) using the tribal art of Odisha’s Saura tribe. Theme artist Prabir Saha has depicted the lives of the Sauras through their distinctive art. The colour scheme chosen is earthy too, with soothing yellows, greens and browns.

Fun funda: Chaturthi- opening by MLA Sujit Bose and mayor and councilor Krishna Chakraborty, agomoni music, recitation and conchshell-blowing contest. Panchami- guest artiste Sayan De and troupe to present Chandipath and Mahishasuramardini. Sashthi- kids and youth to present dances. Saptami- based on the theme of Chirantan, evergreen Bengali and Hindi music will be presented, directed by Chandrasekhar Bag. Ashtami- audio plays Paka Dekha, Janla and modern music by residents. Navami- (morning) an adda with eminent guests such as former IAS Debashis Sen, former IPS Upen Biswas, Prof Rajagopal Dhar Chakraborty, police officer Arindam Acharya, war veteran Captain (retd) Amalendu Roy Chowdhury and consultant dermatologist Imran Wali; (evening) dhunuchi dance competition. Dashami- (morning) quiz. Ekadashi – anandamela with residents selling home-cooked food alongside music by singers Aritra Dasgupta and Sairindri Dasgupta.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, chutney, papad, mishti. Ashtami- luchi alur dom, chholar dal, chutney, papad, payesh. Navami- rice, dal, alu bhaja, machher matha diye chhyachra, katla kalia, chutney, papad, mishti. Dashami – mutton biryani, chicken chaap.

BL Block

Year: 39th

Budget: Rs 12 lakh

The look: The theme of the pandal is “Aa mori Bangla bhasha”, a quiet protest against recent atrocities on Bengali speakers across the country. This will be depicted by paying tribute to Bengali litterateurs. The greatest of them all, Rabindranath Tagore, will be shown all over the entrance and ceiling. Inside, 12 windows will be created, dedicated to a litterateur each. Bengali alphabets will be shown hanging from the ceiling. Resident Shayan Kundu is in charge of the theme. The idol is traditional.

Fun funda: Panchami- after inauguration, children of the block-based Ghungur dance group will perform dance drama Bidroho Aji, directed by Suchona Chakraborty.

Kids and teens will perform a play Guru Dakshina, based on the life of Ekalavya, directed by Munun Chakraborty. Tripti Bhattacharya will direct kids in the play Gondho Bichar. Sashthi- cultural group Surer Kheya will perform a scripted dance and music show on the transition from monsoon to autumn. The block’s ladies wing will enact Byapika Biday directed by Arati Banik. Saptami- Miscellaneous items, followed by a scripted musical show on global unrest called Chetonar Gaan, directed by Bulu Basu. There will also be a scripted musical show Emon Sandha, directed by Jonaki Bhowmik. Ashtami-After residents’ performances, guest elocutionist Swati Bandyopadhyay will perform. Navami- poetry and music Alor Benu, directed by Ratna Mitra, Odissi recital by Raju Mishra and baul music by Biswajit Gharami.

Food fiesta: Ashtami- chholar dal narkol diye, pulao, beguni, dhokar dalna, paneer butter masala, chutney, papad, rasogolla, pan masala. Navami- basmati rice, moong dal with seasonal vegetable, alu bhaja, shukto, fish kaliya, (veg- matar paneer masala), chutney, papad, golap jam, pan masala.

CA Block

Year: 47th

Budget: Rs 15 lakh

The look: The CA Block puja is a tribute to the postal system. An 18ft high red post box has been installed at the entrance and the post office wall around it is shown to be in a dilapidated stated – a reflection of how the system is no longer used by people as much as it once was. Artiste Subrata Biswas has stuck on walls letters and postcards, a cycle that postmen once used to deliver mail, the postmen’s letter bag with letters falling out and flying off…

Fun funda: Panchami- puja inauguration by the postmaster of CC Block post office, followed by a chorus of songs titled Amar Puja, recitation and performance by a dance troupe.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, chutni, papad, payesh. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, Kashmiri alur dom, dhokar dalna, chutney, papad, bonde. Navami- rice, moong dal, alu bhaja, alu potol, mutton kosha, chutney, papad, rasgulla; (veg) veg cutlet, salad, peas pulao, shahi paneer, stuffed potato, chutney, papad, mishti.

CB Block

Year: 46th

Budget: Rs 16 lakh

The look: The pandal resembles a rajbari, with two lions on top, and the idol will be ekchala in daker saaj.

Fun funda: Panchami- After the inauguration, there will be a dance on devi vandana, Chandipath and religious discourse, folk and other forms of music. Sashthi- agomoni and other music, dance and music shows titled Dugga Elo Oi and Bajlo Alor Benu, harmonica recital by Nirvaan Ghosh, tribute to Salil Chowdhury in his centenary year, and dance performance Ullash. Saptami- vocal music, dance, sitar recital by Nibedita Dutta, dance Puratan Ache Bolei Natun Achho by Tridip Dance Academy, play Tinti Parul Bon directed by Diptendu Banerjee. Ashtami- variety programmes by children, play Griho Juddho directed by Diptendu Banerjee. There will also be a dance performance by the block’s zumba group Living La Vida Loca, choreographed by Debasri Sil. Navami- recitation and musical collage directed by Diptendu Banerjee, a show woven with Salil Chowdhury’s songs and anecdotes from his life, Sur Sangam, directed by Indrani Bagchi. Dance Jago Bonhishikha by Anurekha Ghosh and troupe. Performance by dancer Durga Iyer. Another dance item will be directed by Debisri Sil.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, alu phoolkopi bhaja, labra, chutney, payesh. Ashtami-luchi, begun bhaja, chholar dal, basanti pulao, dhoka, chutney, mishti. Navami- rice, moong dal, finger chips, mixed vegetable, paneer/ mutton/ fish, chutni, mishti. Dashami (dinner)- dahi vada, peas kachori, alur dom, veg cutlet, peas rice, veg Manchurian, chutney, mishti, kulfi.

CD Block

Year: 49th

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: The theme is Annapurna, whereby a peasant woman is shown as the one toiling in the fields to feed us all. There would be an idol of this woman, holding a child in one arm, hay in another, along with eight other hands shown behind in abstract style. The look of the 12-ft Durga to be worshipped will also bear influences from the peasant life. The pandal is shaped like a hay hut and embellished with sacks of grains, hay and the like.

Fun funda: Panchami- MLA Sujit Bose and councillor Tulsi Sinha Roy will inaugurate the puja. Sashthi- a monk from Ramakrishna Math, Balaram Mandir will visit the pandal. Miscellaneous cultural programmes will be performed from Sasthi to Navami.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, khejur aamshatwa chutney papad, gulab jamun. Ashtami- paneer kebab, radhaballavi, channa masala, stuffed potato, chutney, papad, payesh, kalamabhog. Navami- pulao, chhanar kofta, dhokar, pineapple chutney, papad, payesh.

CE Block

Year: 46th

Budget: Rs 9 lakh

The look: The pandal and idol will both be simple.

Fun funda: Panchami- inauguration, followed by an anandamela where residents will put up stalls. Sashthi- chorus of Mahishasuramardini, directed by Arpita Roy. Saptami- solo acts, audio play Chatujje Barujje and a group dance Parashakti. Ashtami- guitar recital and Badal Sircar’s Sonibar by guest theatre group Nomads. Navami- scripted musical show Swarna Juger Gaan directed by Sanjukta Das.

Food fiesta: Saptami- Gobindobhog ghee narkel khichuri, kumri/ beguni, alur dom, labra, chutni, papad, misthi. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, begun bhaja, veg pulao, dhokar dalna, alu mattar methi masala, chutni, papad, misthi. Navami- veg chop, basanti pulao, navratna korma, paneer butter masala, chutni, papad, mishti

CF Block

Year: 47th

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: The pandal will resemble an old temple, similar to one at Tollygunge Karunamoyee. The idol will be traditional.

Fun funda: Panchami- opening. Sashthi- a baithaki adda comrising music, recitation and chit-chat, by residents. There will also be dance directed by Maitrayee Dutta. Saptami- musical soiree by ladies, comedy drama Cross Connection directed by Nikhil Ranjan Chatterjee. Ashtami- music, recitation and the drama Kabaya, also directed by Chatterjee. Navami- guest musicians to present a variety of songs.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, beguni, labra, papad, tomato chutni, payesh. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, Kashmiri alur dum, chhanar kofta curry, papaya plastic chutni, papad, bondey. Navami- veg chop, dum pulao, paneer butter massala, dhokar dalna, pineapple chutni, papad, rassgulla/ gulab jamun.

CG Block

Year: 41st

Budget: Rs 12 lakh

The look: The idol, including the dieties’ attires, will be made completely out of clay.

Fun funda: Panchami- puja opening by elderly residents. Writer Tarun Goswami will speak on Vikedanada’s Durga puja. Residents will also sing devotional Rabindrasangeet. Sashthi- (morning) sit-and-draw; (evening) Arunima Dutta will direct a satirical kids’ play Dugga Dugga about the goddess and her family preparing to come to earth for vacation. Sruti Rock Band, comprising block resident Sangeeta Dutta and others, will perform. Saptami- Tania Nandy will direct Parboni, a chorus on folk music from different regions of Bengal performed at various festivals. A guest theatre group Sahadiya will also enact Anath Bondhu Ashchen. Ashtami- The block’s Gan family – Shyamal, Tapasri, their Bangalore-based son Sambit and grandson Soumit – will perform an audio drama Bedona Bidhur Mahabharata: Mahakavya Shirshe. Navami- Krishna Chattopadhyay will present Rabindrasangeet and youths of the block-based NGO Prayasam will dance. Dashami- solo items, such as mouth organ recital by group captain (retd) T.K. Ray.

Food fiesta: Saptami- rice, shukto, moong dal, jhuri alu bhaja, dhokar dalna, chutni, papad, kamalabhog. Ashtami- Gobindobhog chaler khichuri, labra beguni chutni, papad, payesh. Navami- basanti pulao, veg cutlet, navratna curry, chhanar kofta, chutni, papad, rajbhog. Dashami (dinner)- pulao, diamond fish fry/ paneer pasinda, chicken kosha. phulkopi masala, gulab jamun

CJ Block

Year: 40th

Budget: Rs 15 lakh

The look: the pandal resembles a bonedibari’s thakurdalan and the idol is in daker saaj.

Fun funda: Panchami- inauguration by mayor, councillor and block resident Krishna Chakraborty, followed by a scripted musical on the agomoni theme. Sashthi- guitar recital and a kids’ poetry and music show called Baja Tora Raja Jaye. Directed by Sangita Saha, it will explore people’s desire to be king, interspersed with Salil Chowdhury songs. This will be followed by a music folk presentation by Samarpita Biswas, Soymyabrata Saha and Suddhasatwa Ganguly, where the latter will also augment the vocals with flute, ektara, etc himself. Saha will direct a recitation collage Mati, exploring man’s relation with the soil - how he is born out of it, returns to it, how barbed wire can be etched across it to create partitions, etc. Also on the agenda are audio dramas Bhokatta and Jeebon Jerokhom, the second by the ladies' forum, directed by Susmita Mukherjee. Saptami- music, recitation, modern music by guest artiste Atrita Sarkar, and drama Pashupati Opera directed by Sudip Chakraborty. Ashtami- music, and dance by Kalamandalam troupe. Navami- miscellaneous items by kids and guest singers Tushima Bhattacharya and Shantanu Chowdhury to take the stage.

Food fiesta: Saptami- rice, dal, alu bhaja, shukto, dhokar dalna, chutni, papar, payesh. Ashtami- khichuri, labra, luchi, narkel diye chholar dal, chutni, papar, bonde. Navami- radhaballavi, Kashmiri alur dom, basanti pulao, veg chop, chhanar kalia, chutni, papar, rasgulla. Ekadashi (dinner)- koraishutir kochiri, navaratna korma, mutton biriyani, fish fry, salad, chicken do piyaza, raita, mishti, ice cream.

CK-CL Block

Year: 39th

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: the idol will be traditional and pandal simple

Fun funda: Chaturthi- inauguration and dance by residents. Sashthi- dance by students of CK Block-based Rekha Chitram, recitation collage directed by Sonali Sen. Fashion show with women sporting saris in various styles. Saptami- (morning) quiz; (evening) music by the group Sampeepyo, audio drama by the group Manan, that has its school in CK Block, music, dance and recitation by students of Surekha activity centre, also in CK Block. Ashtami- ladies to dance to a mashup of retro numbers; dhunuchi dance and garba night. Navami- antakshari and dance by guest troupe Kolkata Mayur Lalit Dance Academy, led by Odissi dancer Debomitra Sengupta. Finally will be dandiya dance by residents.

Food fiesta: Saptami- rice, shukto, dal, alu bhaja, paneer butter masala, chutni, papad, chhanar malpua. Ashtami- luchi chhoalr dal, kachori, beguni, labra, chutni, papad, mihidana. Navami- rice, moong dal, alu bhaja, alu potol chingri, doi katla, chutni, papad, mishti. Dashami (dinner)- phucka, kachori, chholar dal, egg devil, salad, Afghani pulao, mutton kosha, chutni, papad, gulab jamun.

DA Block

Year: 45th

Budget: Rs 10 lakh

The look: The pandal will be shaped like a rajbari and the idol is ekchala with golden hues

Fun funda: Sashthi- puja opening, followed by matri vandana by ladies and devotional music. Saptami- a show called Tomari Matir Kanya, where women will appear dressed as inspiring ladies from history and literature, along with narration, directed by Nandini Sen. Ashtami- solo items by residents and a group dance fusing Rabindrasangeet and folk elements. Navami- drama Chhaya Manush directed by Nandini Sen and Samir Chakraborty. Also, a poetry and music collage Akash Bondhu Tara, on the changing relationship between people and the sky over time.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, beguni, chutni, papad, mishti. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, alur dom, jeera rice, paneer butter masala, pineapple chutni, papad. Navami- radhaballavi, alur dom, peas pulao, paneer pasinda, dhokar dalna, khejur amshwatta chutni, papad.

DB Block

Year: 48th

Budget: Rs 11 lakh

The look: the idol will be traditional and the pandal will have touches of tradition and modernity

Fun funda: Panchami- the puja will be inaugurated by Salil Chowdhury’s daughter Anatara Chowdury. Her student will then present music and residents will perform dances. Sashthi- ladies will perform agomoni songs alongside strotra path by Loknath Shastri. Saptami- the late musician Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya’s wife Ritacheta Goswami will lead in a folk band called Khyepa Mahila. Ashtami- ladies will enact the play Bishnupriya Bridhashram, directed by Mou Dubey. Navami- residents will present a collage of poetry. Dashami- a musical show called Bong Connection will be presented, featuring musicians of Bengal who made a mark in Bollywood.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, labra, bhaja, paneer curry, chutni, papad. Ashtami- luchi, pulao, paneer kofta, panner pasinda, chutni, ice cream, mishti. Navami- bhuna khichuri, alu phulkopir tarkari, bhaja, chutni, mishti. Dashami (dinner)- luchi, alur dom, chholar dal, bonde.

DL Block

Year: 41st

Budget: Rs 28 lakh

The look: The pandal and idol will both be traditional, and the latter will be sculpted by Pradip Rudra Pal

Fun funda: Panchami- unveiling of the idol by a monk from Ramakrishna Math, Balaram Mandir in presence of councillor and block resident Kakali Saha. Felicitation of teachers who impart free coaching to needy children in the community hall. Prizes for an art contest will also be distributed. Agomoni songs will be conducted by Ranjan and Swapna Bhanja Chowdhury, and students who learn karate at the block will put up a show. The evening will conclude with a dance programme on Salil Chowdhury’s songs, choreographed by Arpita Chatterjee. Sashthi- music, recitation, dance drama Ami Shei Meye by Manmayuri Dance Academy, directed by Chameli Saha. Dance show Shiv Shaktir Aradhana choreographed by Sumedha Chakraborty and Priyanka Saha. Saptami- guitar recital, musical show Surjhankar directed by Swati Kundu and a fashion show on Epar Bangla Opar Bangla curated by Priyadarshini Guha. A special fashion show for kids on the theme of childhood. Ashtami- mandolin and ukulele recital by siblings Angshuman and Tanisha Chakraborty, drama Raktakarabi by visually impaired artistes of the theatre group Anyadesh. Navami- stand up comedy by guest artiste Sujit Pandey and then music by a troupe. Dashami- baul music by resident Souradeep Mitra.

Food fiesta: Saptami- bhuna khichuri, kumri, labra bori diye, bandhakopir tarkari, chutney, papad, payesh. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, alur dom, basanti pulao, kanchkolar kofta paneer diye, chutney, papad, bonde. Navami- rice, dal, jhuri alu bhaja, shukto, chhanar dalna, chutney, papad, gulab jamun.

EC Block

Year: 49th

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: The puja promotes water conservation. The centerpiece of the pandal by Prabir Saha is a tower of flat water containers while canals of sorts have been built on either side for recycled water to flow into from pots atop. The bodies of the idols too, sculpted by Swapan Pal, are shaped like kolshis, although there is a separate idol to be worshipped. The colour palate of the pandal is earthy tones and the sound of the water creates a peaceful aura around.

Fun funda: Chaturthi- opening and dance performance by ladies. Panchami- students of a special school will perform and residents will partake in a fashion show on national integration, donning attires of different states. Sashthi- agomoni music. Saptami- dance show directed by Sarbari Dutta. Ashtami- drama Ja Na Tai, directed by Arup Ghosh. Navami- ladies drama directed by Arup Ghosh and garba and dandiya dance by ladies.

Food fiesta: Saptami- basanti pulao, alu potoler dalna, alur dom, veg chop with salad, papay chutney, papad, payesh. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, beguni, khichuri, labra, amshwatta chutney, papad, mishti. Navami- rice, moong dal, jhuri alu bhaja, mutton kosha/ paneer kofta, tomato chutni, papad, mishti

EE Block

Year: 28th

Budget: Rs 24 lakh

The look: The theme is the flute so the pandal is being built on a bamboo structure and will use flutes as motifs. The traditional idol is by Kartik Pal of Kumartuli.

Fun funda: Chaturthi- the puja mandap will be inaugurated by MLA Sujit Bose and councillor Kakoli Saha. The cultural stage will be opened by writer Pracheta Gupta and actress and block resident Solanki Roy. Panchami- There will be a felicitation of eminient block residents such as former footballer Mihir Bose, oncologist Jaidip Biswas, past president Ashok Bose, Ranajit Hore, who for years would host the block’s cultural programmes in his garage till the community hall was built and the late Dr Pranab Samaddar, who was helpful to all. Twelve students who have scored high marks in various Board exams will be felicitated too. Panchami (morning) sit-and-draw. Sasthi (morning)- contests such as conchshell-blowing and dancing to dhaki music. Navami- guest singers Payel and Deb Chakraborty will perform Bengali and Hindi music. Food will also be sent for residents of the CL Block-based home for the specially-abled, Probortok.

Food fiesta: Ashtami- gobindo bhog er khichuri, alur dom/ labra, begenui, chutni, papad, payesh. Navami- pulao, dhokar dalna, chicken kosha/ paneer curry, aluchips, ice cream

FC Block

Year: 43rd

Budget: Rs 9 lakh

The look: The theme is the ancient Mangalkavya form of poetry, particularly Annadamangal, written by poet Bharatchandra Ray. Images from the poem have been put up on panels and lines from the work have been painted on the walls of FC Park. The look of the idol too, is influenced by goddess Annapurna as described in the literature.

Fun funda: Chaturthi- opening by MLA Sujit Bose, agomoni music, dance and felicitation of students who have cleared Board exams. Panchami- recitation, and Bengali band music led by resident Anubhav Sengupta. Sashthi- audio drama Banajyotsna, recitation, guitar recital and the play Tapur-Tupur directed by Siddhartha Chatterjee. Saptami- dance, music by guest artiste Souvik Chowdhury, a collage of recitation and music directed by Saptashree Bhowmick. Ashtami- presentation by students who learn karate at the community hall. Navami- show by Beleghata Dance Academy. Dashami- a guest band will take stage.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, beguni, labra, chutni, papad, rasgulla. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, veg chop, alur dom phulkopir tarkari, chutni, bonde. Navami- rice, dal, shukto, jhuri alu bhaja, chicken curry, chutni, papad, gulab jamun.

FE Block

Year: 41st

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: The theme of Jagori- the awakening focuses on the rise of woman power. Over a map of the globe, women’s hands rise in defiance, tearing ropes of subjugation. A canvas stands at a side with paintings by local residents of all ages on the theme. Over the etry, the trinity’s face juts out. Only in place of Brahma-Vishnu-Maheshwara, it is three faces of the Devi that float amid the clouds. Artist Subrata Ghosh is trying to harness woman power in an unsettling time and hence there are two mudras of the Devi’s assurance on both sides of the pandal façade. Another installation stands outside of a becalmed Nataraj figure, with a backdrop of Shiva-Parvati in moments of domestic bliss. Inside, the wall facing the goddess has paintings of a plethora of female icons — Matangini Hazra to Sarojini Naidu, Kalpana Dutt to Rani Laxmibai, Begum Rokeya to Sister Nivedita and Mother Teresa. At the centre of the canvas is the Devi’s face, divided vertically into a meditative one and an awakened one. Along the walls high above are manifestations in art of the Goddess down the ages, collected from Asiatic Society archives.

Fun funda: Chaturthi - The puja will be inaugurated at 6.30pm by Swami Harimayananda followed by a dance item by Jalsa Chanda. Actress Sabitri Chatterjee and President’s Award-winning artist Manimala Chitrakar will be felicitated.

Food fiesta: Saptami -Khichuri, labra, beguni, papad, darbesh. Ashtami - Luchi, chholar dal, alur dum, pulao, dhokar dalna, chutney, doi. Navami (non- veg)- fish fry, basanti pulao, mutton kosha/ fish kalia, chutney, pantua. (Veg) dahi vada, kanji vada, puran puri, Kashmiri alur dum, navaratna pulao, mixed veg, malai kofta, papad, kesar jilipi, chutney.

GC Block

Year: 41st

Budget: Rs 20 lakh

The look: The pandal will be presented as a baithaki adda. The weatherman predicts rain so the covered area will be rather spacious. Residents are decorating the pandal and painting huge alpanas themselves, led by Joyjit Roy and Rupa Gupta respectively. The idol will be traditional.

Fun funda: Panchami- a devi vandana-inspired dance drama Andhakarer Utsho Hote will be directed by Ankita Das Nandi. This will blend into a dhunuchi dance after which elderly residents will formally inaugurate the puja. Music and recitation will follow. Sashthi- prizes will be distributed for contests held around the year. There will be aagomoni songs, audio drama, and a dance drama Abahan Debi directed by Ranjana Das that will blend aagomoni music as well as tales of Goopy and Bagha. Saptami- dance, instrumental music, recitation tribute to poet Sukanta Bhattacharya, a dance show called Charismatic Golden Era, directed by Susmita Das, and the finale will Bengali and Hindi numbers by guest artiste Abhijeet Nath. Ashtami- dance, audio drama Bhokatta directed by Jhuma Ghosh, dance drama Kangali directed by Anuradha Saha, and a music segment Kichu Kotha Kichu Gaan featuring retro songs by the likes of Salil Chowdhury, directed by Atrita Sarkar. Navami- music, kids’ play Debotar Bhoy directed Jhumpa Ghosh, garba directed by Debarati Mukherji Koondu, who runs a dance institute at GC community hall, and guest singer Koushik Thakur to sing modern songs.

Food fiesta: Saptami- rice, moong dal koraishuti diye, gondhoraj lebu, jhuri alu bhaja, chheychhra, katlia kalia, pineapple chutni, papad, rajbhog, mouth freshener; (veg) koraishutir kochuri, kabli chhola with slight gravy, veg chop, rice, dal, gondhoraj lebu, jhuri alu bhaja, chhanar kalia, pineapple chutni papad, rajbhog, mouth freshener. Ashtami- khichuri, beguni, labra, tomato chutni, papad, payesh, mouth freshener. Navami- koraishutir kochuri, chholar dal, paneer pasinda with sauce, basanti pulao, dhokar dalna, kacha ammer chutni, papad, doi, mouth freshener. Dashami- radhabalavai, chhotu alur dom, fried rice, mutton kosha/ chicken kosha, kacha aam jelly chutni, papad, rasgulla, vanilla ice cream, mouth freshener.

GD Block

Year: 41st

Budget: Rs 49 lakh



The look: The puaj is an ode to the hand-pulled richskaw. Theme maker duo Amit-Arindam have places several rickshaws inside the pandal, from an elevated height and adorned the mandap with colourful gamchas, hand fans and the like.

Fun funda: Panchami- inauguration by monk Swami Saradatmanandaji Maharaj of Alambazar Math. Also present will be Russian vice consul Ekaterina Tyurina, Chinese consulate’s head of bilateral relations, Bai An and US consulate general Kathy Giles-Diaz. This will be followed by music and a drama Notun Sur by children of an NGO Jot Jagulo. Audio drama Dena Pawna by Salt Lake Umid Group, mouth organ recital by Arup Ratan Ghosh, audio drama Purono Subash, directed by Ila Nandi. Sashti- music, drama Ganer Bhubon Bhore Debo directed by Dol Kutir, comprising residents from in and out of the block. Children’s dance Nanha and then dance Devi Aradhana, both directed by Sanchari Samadder. Saptami- music, children’s play Hingsute, directed by Johel Sorkar and Poulami Saha, recitation and audio drama Dhwani, directed by Sangita Saha. Ashtami- music, dance, kids’ play Kothao Kotha Mithya Nei, directed by Ratna Deb. Navami- music, recitation, group dance by Nrityalok Dance Academy, directed by Sanghamitra Singh Roy. Dashami- dhunuchi dance contest

Food fiesta: Panchami- (evening snacks) veg patties, cheese corn sandwich, choco square pastry. Saptami- Gobindo bhoger khichuri with moong dal and vegetables, beguni (two pieces), labra, aamswatto khejur chutni, papad, norom paak sandesh, butterscotch ice cream. Ashtami- luchi, chholar dal, alur dom,pulao with kaju kismis, paneer butter masala, pineapple chutni, papad, ghee boondi, vanilla ice cream. Navami- basmati rice, sona moong dal, jhuri alu bhaja, machcher matha diye muri ghonto, katla kalia, mutton kasha/ chicken kasha, aamer chutni, papad, rasgulla, two-in-one ice cream. (Veg) veg cutlet, radhaballavi, alur dom, chholar dal, fried rice, kadai paneer, aamer chutni, papad, rasgulla, two-in-one ice cream. Dashami (dinner)- fish fry/ veg cutlet, veg fried rice, butter chicken/ paneer butter masala, papad, papaya plastic chutni, gulab jamun.

HA Block

Year: 40th

Budget: Rs 15 lakh

The look: The pandal will be simple and idol traditional

Fun funda: Panchami- puja inauguration by senior-most resident or a child

Food fiesta: Ashtami- khichuri, labra, chutni, papad, mishti. Navami- rice, machher matha diye moong dal, katla fish/ chicken curry, chutni, papad, mishti.

HB Block

Year: 41st

Budget: Rs 24 lakh

The look: The idol is traditional and the pandal, open on three sides, has images of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu on overhead panels.

Fun funda: Panchami- opening, followed by music and dance. Sashthi- conchshell-blowing contest, kids’ dance and a chorus of modern Bengali songs, directed by Ashoka Gupta. Saptami- dance on Durga stotram and HB Block-based Bangla band Polygon to perform. Navami- (morning) sit-and-draw contest.

Food fiesta: Saptami- khichuri, alur dom, five types of fries, chutni, payesh, bonde. Ashtami- khichuri, pulao labra, paneer curry, five types of fries, chutni, payesh, bonde. Navami- pulao, paneer, chholar dal, mutton curry, chutni, payesh¸ assorted sweets.

IA Block

Year: 40th

Budget: Rs 18 lakh

The look: The idol will be traditional

Fun funda: Panchami- aagomoni music, stotra recitation by Sambit Roy, music. Sashti- dances such as an item called Dhaker Taale Nrityer Ullash directed by Tumpa Dutta. Members of an NGO Muktir Group will take stage. Saptami- music and dances such as a show called Mahabharater Yagyaseni choreographed by Pramadrija Chatterjee. Play Chikitsar Sankat directed by Samrat Basu. Navami- music, drama Amra Parul Bon directed by Shree Nirmalya Chakraborty.

Food fiesta: Sashthi (evening)- luchi, chholar dal, kosha alur dum, darbesh. Saptami- rice, shukto, moong daal, alu bhaja, alu potol kosha, katla kalia, chanar dalna, chutni, papad, misti doi, rosogolla. Ashtami- khichuri, labra, beguni, chutni, papad, payesh. Navami- rice, machher matha diye chhyechra, dal, alu bhaja, mutton curry/ fish curry/ paneer butter masala, chutni, papad, misti doi, pantua.

JC Block

Year: 27th

Budget: Rs 5 lakh

The look: the pandal is influenced by rural Bengal and the idol will resemble a lady from the villages. The decoration is being supervised by residents Durjay Roy Chowdhury and Debajyoti Konar.

Fun funda: Sashthi- puja opening, followed by dance, kids’ recitation, guitar, keyboard recital and recitation by Anita Gupta. Saptami- dance, guitar recital, audio drama and a play Bouma Panchali. Written by Meenakshi Singha and Kajal Sen, the play is about a household of five sons who bring home wives from five different states of India. The comedy is directed by Minakshi and Aparna Ray. Ashtami- solo music and a chorus by members of music group Sajhbati. Directed by Shikha Chatterjee, this will begin with aagomoni music and move on to other forms such as folk. All songs on the day will be accompanied by Sukumar Giri on the tabla and Puran Kanti Das on keyboard. Navami- various dances and recitation.

Food fiesta: Saptami- rice, dal, alu bhaja, tarkari, katla kalia, chutni, papad, mishti; (dinner)- naan puri, chhana masala, mishti. Ashtami- luchi, alur dom, beguni, fried rice, dhokar dalna, chutni, papad, mishti; (dinner)- koraishutir kochuri, chholar dal, veg chop, mishti. Navami- rice, dal, alu bhaja, chhyechhra, mutton kosha, chutni, papad, ice cream; (dinner)- naan puri, channa panner, payesh. Dashami- khichuri, labra, beguni, chutni, papad, payesh.

Labony Estate

Year: 51st

Budget: Rs 25 lakh

The look: The pretty, milkwhite pandal with decorative doors in brown and upper floors in blue and rising in three levels is modeled on a temple in Hanoi, Vietnam. Ten dhakis from Murshidabad will put up a show through the Puja nights.

Fun funda: Panchami: Rangoli (morning), recitation, solo acting,story-telling and extempore speech(evening). Sashthi- conchshellblowing and antakshari contests. Saptami- dhunuchi dance and diya-lighting contests. Ashtami-ethnic parade. Ekadashi- a children’s play, Satyi Manush, will be staged. Dwadashi- Subho Bibaha, a social drama penned by Sombhu Mitraand a comic audio play Swakiya.

Food fiesta: Ashtami- khichudi, beguni, labda, chutney, papad, sweets.

* Schedules are subject to last-minute change