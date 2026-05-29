Police to upgrade anti-riot gear used to tackle law-and-order situations in Calcutta

Police have decided to review and upgrade their anti-riot equipment used in tackling law-and-order situations in the city, bringing it on par with that used by Delhi Police and central forces.

A five-member committee, led by joint commissioner (modernisation) Nilanjan Biswas, has been formed to compare the equipment available with Kolkata Police and that used by other forces, and to make recommendations for modernisation of riot-control gear.

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Over the years, the equipment and gadgets used by the 170-year-old Kolkata Police force have undergone several changes. “Earlier canes and heavy bamboo sticks were used as lathis. Now, polycarbonate canes have replaced them,” said a senior officer.

Sources in Lalbazar said chief minister Suvendu Adhikari instructed officers to upgrade anti-riot gear during his first visit to the city police headquarters earlier this week.

Anti-riot gear includes helmets, lathis, shields, body gear, tear gas, rubber bullets, dye markers and water cannons.

According to Kolkata Police sources, several traditional items are in the process of being phased out. “Earlier there were steel helmets. Now we use three types of helmets. Two are lightweight fibre helmets that can be worn for long hours. Steel helmets are also used at times but are being gradually phased out,” said an officer.

Sources said Kolkata Police have also upgraded their non-lethal arms and now use “Agni Varsha” for tear gas deployment. “It is a six-chambered gun that allows officers to fire up to six tear gas shells. It has replaced single-barrel guns that could fire only one shell,” said an officer.

Kolkata Police also use anti-riot body gear comprising shoulder guards, chest guards, groin guards, forearm and shin guards, along with helmets fitted with transparent visors.

A senior officer said dye markers, also in use by the city police, are effective in controlling crowds.

“Dye grenades are hurled at rioting mobs. The grenade bursts in the air and the colour lands on people below. The dye has a composition that stays for at least seven days. Those involved in unlawful activities get marked,” said the officer.

The device was earlier used when BJP supporters attempted to march towards the state secretariat Nabanna during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure there.