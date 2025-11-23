MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Police launch investigation after Aadhaar cards from other states found on footpath in Salt Lake

'We have found 5-6 Aadhaar cards on the footpath and have initiated an investigation into why these cards were dumped there,' a police official said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 23.11.25, 04:17 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Morning walkers in Salt Lake, Kolkata, stumbled upon an unusual discovery on Sunday, a set of Aadhaar cards scattered on a footpath.

The cards, some bearing addresses from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, were found near a field between the DA and CA blocks of the satellite city. They informed the Bidhannagar North Police Station, prompting an investigation.

"We have found 5-6 Aadhaar cards on the footpath and have initiated an investigation into why these cards were dumped there," a police official said.

