Police launch investigation after Aadhaar cards from other states found on footpath in Salt Lake

Morning walkers in Salt Lake, Kolkata, stumbled upon an unusual discovery on Sunday, a set of Aadhaar cards scattered on a footpath.

The cards, some bearing addresses from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, were found near a field between the DA and CA blocks of the satellite city. They informed the Bidhannagar North Police Station, prompting an investigation.

"We have found 5-6 Aadhaar cards on the footpath and have initiated an investigation into why these cards were dumped there," a police official said.