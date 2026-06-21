Heavy showers lash Kolkata, NEET aspirants face commuting woes

Heavy rains lashed Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Sunday, bringing respite from humid conditions and triggering severe waterlogging in several parts of the state capital.

With vehicular traffic coming to a standstill because of the showers, NEET aspirants faced immense hardships in reaching their exam centres for a re-test, being held again following allegations of a paper leak.

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The weather office has issued warnings of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts over the next few days.

"The monsoon has advanced into the state, and conditions remain conducive for widespread rainfall. A large influx of moisture from the sea is also strengthening rain-bearing systems over both north and south Bengal," the local weather office said.

While many parts of south Bengal remained largely dry on Saturday despite the onset of the monsoon, rainfall activity intensified on Sunday.

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert, advising people to be alert for severe weather, for Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts, where heavy rain accompanied by winds gusting up to 50 kmph is likely.

The situation is expected to be more severe in north Bengal, where monsoon activity has intensified significantly.

A red alert has been issued for Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts due to the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Orange alerts are in place for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar districts, where heavy to very heavy rain is expected.

Meteorologists said sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of the northeastern region are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the week.

The weather office further indicated that there would be little change in the overall rain pattern on Monday.

Orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall will remain in force in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, while Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar will remain under a yellow alert for heavy rain.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are also likely in the remaining north Bengal districts.

In south Bengal, light to moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorms have been forecast for Monday.

Residents of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman and Paschim Bardhaman districts have been advised to remain cautious, with lightning strikes likely at several places across the region, officials said.

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