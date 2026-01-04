Padmashree awardee and ace swimmer Bula Chowdhury’s home burgled for second time

Unidentified men broke into the Hind Motor house of Padmashree Bula Chowdhury in Hooghly on Saturday, the second burglary at her residence in five months.

The last incident, on August 15, saw several of the ace swimmer's medals and awards stolen.

Chowdhury, who was attending a puja at her brother’s house nearby, returned to find her home ransacked and one of the iron window grills broken.

“Since the last theft in August, there have been guards at night. I fail to understand how, despite their presence, the house was burgled again,” she said.

A formal complaint has been lodged at Uttarpara police station, and an investigation is underway into how the intruders managed to break in despite security.

Chowdhury has yet to take stock of the items stolen this time.

In the August theft, over 290 of her medals were recovered, and two suspects were arrested.

“I’m very disturbed and find it difficult to enter my house,” the Arjuna awardee said.