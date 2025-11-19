'On The Edge': Science City gallery on climate change wins global award in Dubai

A gallery on climate change at Science City has won a global award in Dubai.

“The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) has been honoured with the prestigious CIMUSET Award for its ground-breaking climate change gallery 'On The Edge?' developed at Science City, Kolkata,” said a statement from the council.

Science City is a unit of the council.

CIMUSET is the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Science and Technology, operating under the International Council of Museums. It brings together professionals from science and technology museums worldwide to exchange knowledge and strengthen best practices. The award was announced on November 15 at the award ceremony organised during the 27th ICOM General Conference in Dubai.

The award “honours outstanding science and technology museums and centres that drive positive social change and advance a more equal, inclusive, and sustainable world”.

The gallery opened in January. Along with globally recognised climate agendas such as temperature rise, sea-level rise and erosion, ecosystem damage, and biodiversity loss, the Sundarbans and its climatic impacts have also been highlighted in the gallery.

“’On the Edge?’ stands out as a powerful demonstration of what science museums can achieve when they take seriously their responsibility towards society. The project addresses the urgency of climate change through an impressive combination of scientific rigour, community engagement, and genuine inclusivity. ‘On the Edge?’ shows how science museums can act as agents of change, inspiring people to imagine and shape more sustainable futures,” said Jacob Thorek Jensen, chair of the CIMUSET Award Committee.

Arijit Dutta Choudhury, director-general of the National Council of Science Museums, said: “Winning the award is a proud moment for us, reinforcing our commitment to creating museums that inspire awareness and collective action for a sustainable future.”

Since January, more than one million visitors have explored the facility.

“The 10,000sqft gallery integrates immersive exhibits, AR/VR experiences, and an interactive LED wall to clearly convey climate impacts, underlying causes, and actionable solutions—encouraging visitors, especially young people, to participate in collective climate action,” said Science City director Pramod Grover.