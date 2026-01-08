St Xavier’s College to launch MSc in artificial intelligence in 2028

St Xavier’s College on Park Street plans to introduce an MSc in artificial intelligence in 2028, said Father Dominic Savio, the principal of the college, on Wednesday.

He said that the emphasis is on innovative courses, particularly AI, for their significant utility across the industry.

“We have already introduced an MSc in data science. We are working on a plan to introduce an MSc in AI in 2028. AI has a wide range of applications in the industry. Such courses will make our students more employable,” the principal told Metro.

“Bright students usually go beyond Bengal to study such specialised courses. Once we introduce the programme, they will get to pursue such courses in Bengal,” he said.

Father Savio said they will conduct an entrance exam to screen students for AI at the postgraduate level.

“Students for all our postgraduate programmes are admitted through entrance tests,” he said.

The principal said they had also integrated AI into the undergraduate curriculum.

Last Year, the college introduced a BSc in data science.

“We have to think of enrolling students more and more in such professional courses so we can produce industry-ready professionals,” said Father Savio.

On Wednesday, he informed a news conference that the college will host the 10th International Conference on Data Management, Analytics & Innovation (ICDMAI 2026), jointly with the Society of Data Science (S4DS), from January 9 to 11.

The conference has been officially recognised as one of the approved pre-summit events of the India AI summit. “Industry experts and professionals will attend the conference. The college will incorporate inputs from these industry experts and professionals while drawing the postgraduate curriculum for AI,” Fahter Savio said.

The principal announced a cluster of programmes through January.

Xavathon

The college is going to organise Xavathon 2026, its first city-level mini-marathon, on January 11.

“Xavathon is a collective step towards healthier lives and a more sustainable future. As part of Xavathon 2026, 50,000 saplings will be planted,” the principal said.

Convocation

On January 16, the college will have its 19th convocation and valedictory ceremony on its grounds. Former ISI Calcutta director Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay will be the Nihil Ultra awardee this year.

Xavotsav

Xavotsav, the annual inter-college fest, will be held on January 17 and 18. It will have participants from 12 institutions in over 50 competitions.

Concert

This year marks the 24th chapter of Beyond Barriers, the musical concert, which will be held on January 24. “This year, we will pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg,” Father Savio said.