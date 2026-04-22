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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Actor and former TMC MP Nusrat Jahan appears before Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata in housing fraud case

The actor and former TMC MP, accompanied by actor and husband Yash Dasgupta, arrived at the CGO Complex in the morning, but declined to speak to reporters

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 22.04.26, 01:11 PM
Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan PTI

Actor and former TMC MP Nusrat Jahan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with its ongoing probe into an alleged housing project fraud linked to Rajarhat, officials said. The actor, who had earlier been questioned in the same case in 2023, arrived at the agency’s Salt Lake office along with husband and actor Yash Dasgupta.

Jahan reached the CGO Complex in the morning but declined to speak to reporters.

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"She has been summoned in connection with an ongoing investigation into a housing fraud case. Certain new information has emerged over the past few months, necessitating her appearance," an ED official said.

The central agency is investigating allegations that a firm collected money from homebuyers after promising flats in a Rajarhat housing project but failed to hand over possession. Officials said Jahan was previously associated with the company as a director.

The actor had earlier been questioned by the ED for nearly six hours in 2023 in connection with the same matter.

The complaint was filed by BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, who alleged that more than 400 senior citizens were cheated by the firm during 2014-15 after being promised 1,000 sq ft flats in return for payments of around Rs 5.5 lakh each.

According to the complaint, the buyers neither received the flats nor got refunds.

Jahan has denied all allegations, including any association with the company as a director.

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