Second OC of Kalighat transferred by Kolkata Police within 24 hours on EC direction

The newly appointed officer-in-charge of Kalighat police station was removed on Sunday, less than 24 hours after being posted there.

Inspector Chameli Mukherjee, who was posted as the officer-in-charge of Kalighat police station on Saturday, was removed by Kolkata Police on Sunday following directions from the Election Commission, sources said.

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Mukherjee was reinstated to her earlier post as officer-in-charge of Ultadanga (Women) police station. Inspector Balai Bag, who was serving as additional officer-in-charge of Polerhat police station in Bhangar Division, was deputed to the South Division as officer-in-charge of Kalighat police station with immediate effect.

Ajay Nand, the commissioner of Kolkata Police, issued the orders.

Although no official reason for this change was cited, sources said a political complaint had triggered the latest transfer on the eve of the counting day.

On Saturday, Goutam Das, the then officer-in-charge of Kalighat police station, was removed from his post within a week of taking charge following a complaint over a social media post he had made.

In the post, Das had shared a photograph of himself in uniform holding a sophisticated firearm and posing as if aiming it.