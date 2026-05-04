Inclusion measures tested at polling booths, disabled voters highlight progress & persisting gaps

Many persons with disabilities cast their votes on Wednesday, fulfilling their “duty” as citizens and asserting their “right” to participate in the electoral process.

Some were well aware of the task ahead, while others needed guidance from their parents and institutions to help them make an informed choice.

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Md Aryan, a 21-year-old man with cerebral palsy, cast his vote in Taratala, focusing on improving access to clean drinking water and street lighting in his neighbourhood.

Aryan said that his ability to vote reflects inclusion. He added that the demands of persons with disabilities are not different from those of others, as they too want better-lit roads and streets free of potholes. Aryan, who has speech difficulties and occasionally uses a wheelchair, is a voter in the Kolkata Port constituency.

Sudipendu Dutta, an IT trainer at the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy who himself has cerebral palsy, said that persons with disabilities should vote whenever possible.

He said participation helps create visibility and raises awareness.

“Unless they see, they won’t understand the challenges faced by a person with disability,” he noted, adding that accessibility at polling booths has improved over the years. Dutta also said the booth where he voted was located on the ground floor and equipped with a ramp.

At one polling booth, a wheelchair user initially faced difficulty as a table obstructed the path, but it was promptly moved to allow her access.

These are accommodations that are made. But in another booth, a girl was asked to give a thumb impression even though she wanted to sign. She was told it would save time. Unless persons with disabilities go out and vote, these gaps cannot be understood, and the lapses cannot be addressed, said Dutta.

Deep Dolui, a first-time voter who uses a wheelchair, said his polling booth was accessible via a ramp.

“I was apprehensive, as I had heard from my friends that it could be a bitter experience. But I was satisfied,” said the Metiabruz voter.

However, voting is not only about the accommodations made on polling day but also about these voters making an informed choice.

It is not only about pressing a button but knowing where one is doing so, said a mother. “Our children, even those with intellectual disabilities, must be educated about the political parties and their agendas. They have to be exposed to what is happening in the political environment to make it a meaningful exercise,” said Nitasha Guha, a special educator and mother of a girl with Down syndrome.

Nitasha Guha’s daughter Meghna, 31, is a voter in the Rashbehari constituency. She voted from home.

“The chief minister is a woman, and she understands the problems of women,” said Meghna.

Individuals with intellectual disabilities have varied levels of understanding, and they should not be put in the same bracket that undermines their understanding.

“Even people without disabilities do not have the same level of understanding of the electoral exercise, but they participate in the process. In our vocational training classes, students are told about the political parties, their symbols and are explained their rights as a citizen,” said Sonali Nandi, chief executive officer of Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy.

Guha said that apathy or insensitivity often stems from parents themselves, who tend to underestimate their children’s abilities.

“Some parents give up on their children, which is unacceptable,” she added.

“When we go out and vote, even the political parties will acknowledge our presence and pay more attention to our demands,” said Dutta.