New Town jeweller murder: Police rebuild crime scene to ascertain sequence of events

Bidhannagar police reconstructed the crime scene related to the murder of jeweller Swapan Kamilla late on Thursday to ascertain the sequence of events that led to his death.

As of Thursday, four persons have been arrested in this case. All four were taken along during the reconstruction of the crime scene.

“The accused, who are in custody, were taken to Duttabad, from where Kamilla was kidnapped. Then they were taken to the building in New Town where the jeweller was possibly killed,” said an officer of Bidhannagar City Police.

Kamilla, whose body was found in an abandoned stretch in New Town on October 29, was allegedly kidnapped from his jewellery workshop at Duttabad in Salt Lake on October 28. His family had alleged that BDO of Rajganj, Prasanta Barman, was looking for him after he came to know that gold ornaments stolen from his house had been handed over to Kamilla.

Allegations have also emerged that Barman and his associates went to Duttabad and allegedly kidnapped Kamilla in a beacon-fitted car and took him to the building in New Town where he often lived.

Police last week seized the car that was allegedly used to transport the body from the building in New Town and dumped it a few kilometres away, along a deserted stretch.

The police are reported to have found that the car is registered in the name of a person whose address is in Purbachal, Madhyamgram, North 24-Parganas. Forensic examination of the vehicle is being carried out, the police said.

Barman had earlier refuted all allegations against him and claimed that this was a conspiracy to malign his reputation.

Raju Dhali, Tufan Thapa and Sajal Sarkar — the first suspects to have been arrested are in police remand. The fourth, Vivekananda Sarkar, was arrested in Cooch Behar. He was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for nine days.