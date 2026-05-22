New-look community hall hosts Poila Baisakh celebration in Salt Lake’s BB Block

Poila Baisakh was doubly special for residents of BB Block as not only did they celebrate the occasion with cultural programmes, but they did so in their newly renovated community hall.

The upgraded facility — with glass-panelled walls, fancy tiled floors, false ceilings and decorative lighting — was inaugurated by the then MLA Sujit Bose.

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“The previous design of our hall had limited space, and residents had long been requesting renovation. We have now managed to extend its area and give it the look and functionality of a modern banquet hall,” said secretary of the block committee, Sudipta Dey.

The renovated hall has four toilets instead of one and also has enhanced water storage capacity. It has three entrances, including one with a ramp for wheelchair-bound visitors. The main entrance gate has also been automated for convenience.

Block president Ruby Ganguli expressed delight that the long-cherished demand of residents could be fulfilled in her tenure.

Cultural secretary Subhabrata Chakraborty shared that the glass panels on the doors can be removed in winter, and guests can enjoy the cool breeze. “Earlier, we had five air-conditioners on the ground floor and three upstairs; now we have added one more unit on each floor,” he said.

The three-storeyed building houses a room and toilet on the first floor and a library on the second. The hall is rented out for weddings, social gatherings and such functions, with the present rental fixed at Rs 25,000 for residents and Rs 30,000 for outsiders.

The cultural programme on stage in BB Block. Bharati Kanjilal

Chakraborty added that while the block’s own funds have been used for the hall’s renovation, the water tank capacity was increased with funds received through the Amader Para Amader Samadhan project, though a few finishing touches, including portions of the false ceiling lighting, were pending.

Puja committee secretary Gitali Lahiri shared how, during Durga puja, volunteers used to face difficulties due to limited space and inadequate water facilities in the hall, both of which have now been addressed.

Maiden show

The Poila Baisakh event was held in BB Block on Akshay Tritiya, and Arijit Roy, the anchor and cultural secretary, explained why. “There was some renovation work left, and so by celebrating it today, we can celebrate both occasions together,” he said.

The cultural show began with a ladies’ chorus, followed by a rendition of Ebar tor mora gangey by the event’s youngest participant, Mrittika Goswami, of Class IX.

A highlight of the evening was a tribute to singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika in his centenary year through the scripted presentation Hazar Shraddhay Hazarika, written and narrated by Roy. It featured performances by Sandeep Dutta, Lahiri, Suparna Bhaduri, and Poly Saha, and included songs such as Manush manusher jonyo, Bistirno dupare, Ei dola, and Ek khana megh bheshe.

Chandrani Sanyal paid tribute to Asha Bhosle through two of her popular songs.

An audio play Sangi was presented by Roy, Manish Chanda, Lahiri, and Suparna Bhaduri. The story revolved around an old-age home where two elderly residents, initially critical of each other, gradually develop friendship and companionship through the clever intervention of the home’s owner, Basabi, eventually deciding to marry.

The show concluded with a melodious rendition of Joy hok, joy hok by Ritwik Ganguly. “I have grown up in this block and witnessed all its developments over the years,” Ganguly said. “We always dreamt of having a modern community building, and now that dream has come true. Singing in such a beautiful ambience made the evening even more special.”