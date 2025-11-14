My garden of joy: Lily Datta’s blooming haven in CD Block

Bushes outside burst with Bougainvillea in so many colours that you can barely see the leaves. A lush lawn lies within, with pink blooms cascading from the terrace, and an overhead canopy of orange Allamandas. Retired teacher Lily Datta lives in a patch of heaven where she grows fruits, vegetables, and flowers such as Roses, Chrysanthemums, and, of course, her namesake — Lilies.

Our house was built by my father and brother, both architects. When I briefed them about my requirements, it turned out I wanted a huge space for gardening in the front, at the back, on the terrace, and even along the driveway. “Thakbi ta kothay?” my father would ask, laughing.

I find gardening to be a wonderful hobby — it gives me exercise and is great for mental health. We also built a swing outdoors and, when my kids were young, the garden doubled as a mini park, with all their friends coming over to play in the afternoons.

Glimpses of her garden.

One point I’m particular about is cleanliness. My gardener’s foremost task is to ensure not a single leaf lies fallen on the ground. Otherwise, what is the difference between a jungle and a garden?

The backyard has Bananas and Papayas, and the terrace has everything from Barbatti to Batabi Lebu. I once saw a creeper with lovely pink flowers at a friend’s house. They had brought it from Singapore, where their daughter lived. I requested them to get me one too, and now it has climbed all the way from my ground floor to the terrace.

I have a curious plant with leaves that have aesthetic holes as if cut out with fancy scissors; another has leaves hanging down like braided hair. What an artiste God must be to create such beauty!

Glimpses of her garden.

The garden brings pleasant rewards. People often ask to come click pictures here, some even going so far as to lie down sprawling on the grass for the perfect shot. A group of ladies once told me they changed the route of their morning walk just to pass my garden and elevate their moods. Once, at PNB Island, I was boarding a rickshaw and describing where I lived when the driver interrupted to ask if I meant the ‘phool bari’ of CD Block!