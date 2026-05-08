My garden: Arnab Bhattacharjee’s colourful Orchids bright enough to clear dark skies

He has a huge mango tree that bears very many fruits, along with foliage, bonsais and cacti, but it’s Arnab Bhattacharjee’s Orchids that are bright enough to clear dark skies. Their colours, shapes and textures can make you gaze at them, enchanted, for several minutes before you can look away. And to think he only began growing Orchids three years ago!

Gardening is a passion in our family. I inherited the hobby from my parents, who started with a few pots on our terrace when we first moved to Salt Lake in 1984; my wife Sumona picked it up after marriage, and I’m glad it has now rubbed off on our twin daughters. When my wife and I head for vacations, Ahana, who works from home, looks after the plants and our other daughter, Arani, who works in Bangalore, has taken Orchids from here to grow there.

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I caught the Orchid bug on a visit to Kalimpong and couldn’t help but try to replicate them at home. I brought some over, and after three years of trial and error, this time they have bloomed delightfully! I’ve realised that the secret is in limited care but correct care. I grow varieties like Phalaenopsis and Dendrobium on charcoal and cinder.

Orchids

Some plants are grown in pots, while others hang in suspended containers. For the hanging ones, I’ve used old paint bottles and wrapped them in jute sacks picked up from the ration shop. It’s eco‑friendly and adds a rustic charm to the overall look.

I was once deeply smitten by bonsais, but I must admit they’ve been slightly neglected since I fell in love with Orchids. We also have a kitchen garden that reaped lots of Bok Phool for us to eat this season, along with coriander and chillies. The ornamental Oranges, though, are so sour that even birds refuse to touch them!

Besides plants, we have pet birds on the terrace, and the Mango tree attracts wild birds too. In fact, our cat Mithai is a permanent fixture under the Mango canopy. The birds come to feast on the Mangoes, and Mithai comes to feast on the birds!