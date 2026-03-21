Missionaries of Charity flags unauthorised use of Mother Teresa’s name, seeks action

The Missionaries of Charity, in a letter issued on Thursday, said that numerous organisations are using Mother Teresa’s name and image “without permission and engaging in fundraising activities”, and asked them to desist and rename their organisations.

“The Missionaries of Charity and Mother Teresa’s genuine followers are

deeply pained by the abuse of Mother Teresa’s name, image, words and persona by individuals and groups who employ these methods to gain money and recognition on websites and social media platforms,” says the letter signed by Sister M. Joseph M.C, superior

general.

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“Since this abuse has gone on so long and so far, and despite many communications and warnings, we as an organisation have finally decided to take legal action against some organisations...,” the letter stated.

Most Reverend Elias Frank, archbishop of Calcutta, has endorsed the letter.

“Having seen the above letter and recognising the gravity of the matter stated therein, I hereby endorse it...,” the archbishop has written.

The letter by the superior general says Mother Teresa bequeathed in her “last will and testament” and in numerous public statements, all rights related to the ownership or use of her name, image or writings to her successors in the office of the “Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity”.

The letter quotes Mother Teresa from a public statement on October 14, 1984.

Her words: “...it has happened quite often that the use of my name, even when it has involved the solicitation of funds for worthy charitable purposes, has conflicted with my religious beliefs and those of my Order. I have, therefore, strived to prevent the use of my name in those instances.... I feel strongly that the exclusive right to control the use of my name should be vested in my successor from time to time in the office of the Superior of the Missionaries of Charity.”

The letter said the Missionaries of Charity is the only religious congregation founded by Mother Teresa, who dedicated her life to the humble service of the poorest of the poor.

“She depended solely on divine providence and strictly forbade her name or image to he used in connection with fundraising as it was totally against her principles and convictions. The Missionaries of Charity, in keeping with Mother Teresa’s principles, do not fundraise but rely solely on divine providence in the form of freewill offerings of those who are moved to support our mission,” the letter says.

It also says the misuse of Mother Teresa’s name or likeness in “promotional materials or appeals for donations misleads the public and violates the principles she embraced”.

Some organisations are staging lavish, media-covered ceremonies and functions in “luxurious settings”, at which awards in Mother Teresa’s name are conferred on individuals and groups, said the letter. “Such extravagance runs totally counter to the spirit of poverty, humility and simplicity as lived by Mother Teresa.”

The vicar general of the archdiocese of Calcutta, Father Moloy D’Costa said the letter has been issued by the Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity. “The archbishop has endorsed it,” said Father D’Costa.