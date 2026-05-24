Kolkata girl alleges she was drugged, raped, filmed a month ago, police probe on

A girl has alleged that she was drugged and raped by two persons after she accepted a lift in their car in the southern fringes of Kolkata about a month ago, police said on Sunday.

In the complaint lodged by the minor's mother at the Sarsuna Police Station, it was also alleged that the accused filmed the assault and later used the footage to intimidate the victim.

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A senior police officer said the incident allegedly occurred in April after the girl accepted a lift in a vehicle near Behala. One of her acquaintances was also present in the car, he said.

"During the ride, the girl was allegedly made to consume a food item after which she fell unconscious. She later stated that she regained awareness at another place and realised she had been sexually assaulted," the officer said.

The FIR has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Investigators are trying to identify the two accused, trace the vehicle allegedly used in the incident and verify the exact location where the assault took place.

"The victim's family approached police after some delay, as the girl was reportedly suffering from trauma. Statements have been recorded, and all angles are being examined," the officer said.

Police are also looking into the role of another girl mentioned in the complaint, he added.

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