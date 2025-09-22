Men open fire two rounds inside gym targeting the owner and later on flee with bikes

Two men wearing windcheaters and helmets entered a gym in south Calcutta and opened fire while looking for the owner around 12.30pm Sunday.

Police said two rounds were shot, apparently targeting the reception area floor on the first floor of a building on Deshapran Sashmal Road.

No one was injured, the police said.

Police have recovered two empty shells of the fired cartridges.

“Two men had got up to the reception area of The Culture, the gym on Deshapran Sashmal Road, and asked the receptionist about the owner. The receptionist told them that Joy, the owner, was inside,” said an officer of Charu Market police station.

The receptionist went inside to fetch Joy Kamdar, leaving the reception area empty. It was then that a gunshot was heard.

According to sources, the loud sound prompted the people inside the gym’s practice area to come to the reception area to check what had happened. Moments later, a second bang was heard.

“By the time the gym owner reached the reception area, the men had fled. Two bullets were fired on the floor,” said a police officer.

The two ran downstairs and fled on two bikes, which were waiting for them in front of the building.

According to sources, there were six trainers and six to eight guests utilising the gym, in addition to the owner and his brother, Tushar.

Metro tried to contact Joy, but he did not respond to text messages or calls made to his number on Sunday afternoon.

Police said there were no CCTV cameras in front of the gym, and they were in the process of collecting footage from the closest cameras to zero in on the motorcycles in which the two men fled.

Officers of Charu Market police station have started a case under the Arms Act.

Senior officers, including deputy commissioner (south division), Priyabrata Roy, and assistant commissioner of anti-rowdy squad, detective department, visited the spot.

The motive behind the attempted attack was not clear, police said.

“We are trying to identify the accused. We will also question the owner of the gym,” a senior officer said.

No one was arrested till late on Sunday.