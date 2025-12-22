Homemakers to pros, women rule the 10th Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata road race

In 2014, the presence of women was almost negligible in a race that struggled to fill up slots in various segments.

In December 2025, almost one in four racers was a woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of women participants in the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata partnered by The Telegraph has grown by almost 400 times in the last 10 years, organisers stated.

“This year, almost 6,000 of around 23,000 racers were women. They were from all strata of society — from homemakers to professionals — everybody is putting on a pair of shoes, lacing them up, and taking to the streets. It shows how a simple sport of distance running has fuelled women’s empowerment,” said Vivek Singh, joint managing director, Procam International, the organisers of the race.

The running revolution has generated a significant impact among women of various age groups. Some perceive it as a source of liberation, while others have discovered the resilience to reach the finish line. Additionally, some simply relish the opportunity to engage in outdoor activities, free from the constraints of familial duties and societal expectations, which often impose limitations on women.

At 74, Jharna Chakraborty relived her dream that she had to abandon in her 20s.

“While in school, I would regularly participate in sports. I was married off at 24, and the responsibilities of family and raising a son took over. Now I am free to do as I will,” said Chakraborty, who came with a stick to participate in the 10K run.

It was only after two unsuccessful attempts that Chakraborty could make it to the running track. 2025 is her second consecutive year.

Among the thousands who raced towards the finishing line on Sunday, many women were serious racers who, throughout the year, had worked on their physical strength.

A dentist by profession, Deepshikha Dungdung, in her 30s, devotes three days a week to running practice.

“Running prepares you differently, both mentally and physically. As a woman, I find it liberating,” she said.

Geographical locations have failed to contain them, and many women travelled from different parts of the country to be part of the colossal event, not just to participate but to challenge their personal targets.

“The 25K in Calcutta is my last marathon in this cycle, and with this one, I complete four in a row,” said Sunanda Rathia, 31.

Rathia of Bangalore came with Sushmita Chakraborty, 40, who was raised in Calcutta but now works in the Karnataka capital.

“This one is special because it is a homeground race for me,” said Chakraborty.

Rajeshre Jagavkaar, a 60-year-old from Bengaluru who started running at 59, said the sport gives her “me time”.

“I do as much as my body allows me, but when I run every day at my pace, I get time with myself too,” she said, who did the 10K.

The 10K segment had an all-women team of nine pacers. A pacer is a race veteran who sets a steady pace throughout the course and leads a group of runners from the start to the finish at the predetermined time.

Among the 10K pacers was Roshni Guhathakurta, who was born with bilateral clubfoot and once relied on major corrective surgeries to walk. On Sunday, she led the 85-minute pace.

Also Read The big ten: Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata road race hits new highs with huge footfall

Today, a senior professional of a private firm and mother of an 8-year-old is an accomplished marathon and ultra runner, having transformed her life from a sedentary routine to one defined by fitness and resilience.

“For Calcutta, TSW25K is a movement, a celebration of fitness and health, marked with diversity and inclusion,” said Guhathakurta.

There were other race veterans from Alipore like Shruti Suman, 39, participating for the fourth time, and Shweta Sharma, 37, for the sixth time, who run every day at Eliot Park. Both were participating in the 10K segment.

Fitness is not a man’s prerogative alone, said Suman. “Running is good for the heart, and why should women not prioritise their health?”