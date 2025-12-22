Diverse journeys & motivations to start line, TSW 25K witnesses eclectic mix of participants

Veteran runners to newbies with a baby in a pram, eastern India’s biggest road race had an eclectic mix of participants. Metro interacted with some of them:

Dipanwita Bhattacharya, with husband Abhishek Banerjee and daughter Aarshia (4.5km Ananda Run)

Dipanwita works in a private firm and Abhishek in a PSU bank. They live in New Garia

“It’s not every day or any day that you get to run on Red Road. So this was our chance of reclaiming the road this morning, and we were more than happy to be here,” said Banerjee.

“I was there simply for the fun of it, and took my daughter alone because she enjoys being around people. After a while, I was wheeling an empty pram because she had hit the streets too,” said Bhattacharya.

Rajender Singh Lahauria (25K)

Lahauria works with the directorate general of civil aviation in Delhi

“I came all the way from Dehradun, where I have a house, to participate in the race. For me, running is like meditation. It is the best exercise for the body and the mind. I have participated in several marathons, including several editions of this one. This is one of the best-organised events. From hydration points at regular intervals to the elaborate police arrangements, everything is top-notch. The locals cheering the runners is the icing on the cake,” said Lahauria.

Anil and Neeta Punjabi

(4.5km Ananda Run)

Anil Punjabi is the chairman of the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), eastern region. The Park Street resident ran with wife Neeta

“My wife is a fitness freak. I am also into outdoor sports. I do 15 rounds of Allen Park every day and play cricket at Parsee Club during the weekends. This race fits perfectly into our lifestyle. We should have made our debut earlier. Next year, we want to do the 10km run,” said Anil.

Relvia Fernandes and Alex Colaco (25K)

The couple came from Margaon in Goa. They are fitness coaches

“We have a running club in Goa. It is called The Pace Project. We are also into endurance sports. This is the first time we have stepped outside Goa for a race. We are enjoying our first trip to Calcutta. But it is very cold. This place, however, has a vibe. Many runners warming up together before daybreak is a sight to behold,” said Fernandes.

Kamal Raza and Alamgir V Ghaffar (4.5km Ananda Run)

Both are veterans in the hotel industry. Raza lives in central Calcutta and Ghaffar in Lake Gardens

“This event allows every individual to be a participant, not just a spectator. This is a run for both professionals and amateurs. It becomes a social gathering of sorts,” said Raza.

“Years ago, if you had said that a race could get Calcuttans out of their bed before daybreak, people would laugh. But here we are, look around you. So many people have done exactly that,”said Ghaffar.

Dindayal Tantia (2.3km Senior Citizen’s Run)

Businessman, lives in Lake Gardens

“I am 84 now, and I have been walking for at least 50 years. I set my own target and push boundaries too. I am at Safari Park every morning at 6.30 am, where I am joined by other senior citizens, many of whom are here with me today. I had a bypass surgery 18 years ago, but that could not keep me away from running,” said Tantia.