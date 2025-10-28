Man arrested for killing wife over ' extramarital affair'

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his wife and trying to pass it off as a suicide.

The couple has a nine-year-old daughter, police said.

Officers of Shyampukur police station came to know about the death of a woman at a private hospital on Saturday. Her brother-in-law had brought her to the hospital, claiming she had tried to kill herself.

The woman, Puja Purkait, died at the hospital after a few hours, the police said.

“A search was conducted at the in-laws’ place. We found a purported note that mentioned ‘no one was responsible for our death.’ Her husband was missing,” said an officer of Shyampukur police station.

The Purkaits live in a building on Shyampukur’s Dispensary Lane in north Calcutta. The husband works in a private firm, the police said.

Police were suspicious about the role of the husband, and the preliminary postmortem report suggested that Puja had been strangled to death.

“We were almost sure that she had been killed by her husband, who had either attempted suicide after that or had simply fled, keeping the note to confuse the police,” the officer said.

On Sunday, Sumit, Puja’s husband, went to Shyampukur police station and surrendered. He reportedly confessed to his crime.

“According to Sumit’s statement, Puja was having an extramarital affair. He could not tolerate this and killed her,” an officer said.

Sumit has been arrested, and a murder case has been started against him.

The police are also examining the role of the other family members.

Puja’s relatives had alleged foul play even before the postmortem report had arrived.

“She must have been killed,” said one of them.

Sumit has been remanded to police custody.