Madhyamik starts today and to continue till February 12, mandatory 10am entry

Madhyamik, the state’s Class X board examination, will start on Monday

and will continue until February 12.

Around 9.71 lakh students will appear in the exams to be held from 10.45am to 2pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must enter the exam venues by 10am.

The state secondary education board has issued a set of mandatory regulations for the examinees.

Candidates must carry their original admit and registration cards.

“The candidates are barred from entering the examination halls with smartphones. Gadgets like smart watches and calculators are also disallowed. Guardians will not be allowed to enter the centres,” said a board official.

No one will be allowed to exit the halls before 2pm.

The regulations state that candidates must write their roll number and registration number on the designated areas.

“If anyone is caught cheating, his or her candidature will be cancelled,” said a board official.

Concerns had been raised about SIR coming in the way of holding examinations because teachers have been engaged as booth-level officers by the Election Commission.

“I wrote to the DMs appealing to them to ensure the presence of teachers on exam days at every centre. I hope necessary steps have been taken for the smooth conduct of the exams,” said Ramanuj Ganguly, the board president.