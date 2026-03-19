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regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

EC orders fresh IPS transfers, 33 officers moved in Bengal in three days

The Bengal government on Wednesday reinstated 20 IPS officers who had been transferred by the EC in the last two days

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 19.03.26, 07:33 AM
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The Election Commission on Wednesday transferred 10 IPS officers posted at the rank of deputy inspector general and inspector general of police, including the commissioners of police of Bidhannagar and Siliguri. With this, the total number of police officers transferred since Monday stands at 33.

The EC posted Rathod Amit Kumar Bharat as DIG, Raiganj Range; Ajeet Singh Yadav as DIG, Murshidabad; Shrihari Pandey as DIG, Burdwan Range; Kankar Prosad Barui as DIG, Presidency Range; and Anjali Singh as DIG, Jalpaiguri Range.

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The others transferred are: C. Sudhakar, IG, IB, north Bengal; Murlidhar Sharma, CP, Bidhannagar; Mukesh, IG, IB; Rashid Munir Khan, DIG, headquarters; Syed Waquar Raza, CP, Siliguri. The five were posted as polling observers to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The EC had removed 19 IPS officers on Tuesday. “This is a massive overhaul. Almost half the senior officers have been shifted out,” said an official of the state home department.

The EC asked the officers with new postings to take charge by 11am on Thursday.

The Bengal government on Wednesday reinstated 20 IPS officers who had been transferred by the EC in the last two days. Late at night, the EC posted some of them as polling observers to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

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Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly Elections Police IPS
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