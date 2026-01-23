MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Lashkar operative sent to jail for 10 years for indoctrinating Bengal youth

Idris, a resident of the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, was arrested in 2020 after he was caught allegedly recruiting and indoctrinating youths in terror modules

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 23.01.26, 06:54 AM
Representational image

File picture

A suspected operator of Lashkar-e-Toiba, Syed Mohammad Idris, arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly indoctrinating youth from Bengal, was found guilty by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Calcutta on Wednesday.

He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Idris, a resident of the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, was arrested in 2020 after he was caught allegedly recruiting and indoctrinating youths in terror modules.

Idris was charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials of the NIA said.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. A fine of 70,000 was also slapped on him, officials of the central agency said.

In 2020, police arrested a student from Bengal on similar charges of recruiting youths in terror modules through social media platforms.

The NIA later took over the case.

Tania Parveen was arrested from Baduria in North 24-Parganas for allegedly contacting youth and indoctrinating them to join terror outfits.

After her arrest, the police had reportedly found that she was a member of more than 50 WhatsApp groups through which she was allegedly recruiting youths for terror
outfits.

The case against Tania is still under investigation, NIA officials said.

