La Martiniere for Boys gets full-time chief: Sydney Menezes appointed principal after 4-year vacancy

Sydney Menezes had been serving as the acting principal of the school after the previous acting principal, John Stephen, resigned in April last year

Jhinuk Mazumdar Published 20.01.26, 07:08 AM
La Martiniere for Boys (LMB) got a new principal on Monday.

The 189-year-old institution has been without a full-time principal since July 2021.

John Rafi resigned as the school principal during the Covid pandemic.

“The board of governors appointed Menezes as the principal of the boys’ school with immediate effect,” said Supriyo Dhar, the secretary of the La Martiniere schools.

Menezes, a math teacher, has been with the school for 28 years.

A postgraduate in economics, he joined the school in June 1998.

“It is important that the school has a principal. We are hopeful he will give the much-needed leadership to the school,” a parent said on Monday evening.

