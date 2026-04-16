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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

Kolkata police seize over Rs 15 lakh cash during naka checks across city

Police said a static surveillance team posted on JL Nehru Road intercepted a car and found the occupant to be carrying Rs 12.5 lakh

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 16.04.26, 06:33 AM
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Representational image File image

More than 15 lakh in allegedly unaccounted cash was seized from different parts of the city during naka checks on Wednesday.

Police said a static surveillance team posted on JL Nehru Road intercepted a car and found the occupant to be carrying 12.5 lakh.

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The occupant could not explain the source of the money or where he was taking it, prompting the officers of Shakespeare Sarani police station to seize the cash
and inform the income tax department.

Another team at work near Silver Spring on EM Bypass found alleged unaccounted cash 1,01,500 in a vehicle. The police team seized the cash.

Similarly 1,59,000 was seized during a naka check on Hare Street and 1,10,700 on the crossing of Deshapran Sashmal Road and Tollygunge Circular Road.

According to the rule, during the model code of conduct, if someone is caught carrying cash more than 50,000, it should be reported to the police. If someone is carrying cash more than 10 lakh, the IT should be informed.

“If the carrier can produce the documents related to the source of cash, he can be released,” a police officer said.

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