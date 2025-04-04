MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Metro lifts suspension of services on Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section for Ram Navami

In a statement, the Kolkata Metro said services will be available on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section on Sunday

PTI Published 04.04.25, 10:10 PM
Representational image File picture

Kolkata Metro withdrew the suspension of services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the Green Line on Ram Navami.

Services were being intermittently suspended on the Green Line on Sundays since February to check the efficacy of the computerised automated signaling system before the full stretch is made operational.

The Green Line is at present operational in two disjointed sections -- Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Sector V. Construction has been completed on the Esplanade-Sealdah section, which was hit by multiple disasters of subsidence, and work is on to integrate the signalling of the two disjointed sections before the entire stretch is operationalised.

In a statement, the Kolkata Metro said services will be available on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section on Sunday.

The Kolkata Metro, however, did not specify any reason to withdraw the 'traffic block' -- the technical term for suspension of services.

The services will begin at 2.15 pm, and the last pair of trains will leave the two terminal stations at 9.45 pm, the statement said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

