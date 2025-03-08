MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Calcutta app-cab driver dies after assault over parking row, murder probe launched

Family files complaint after app-cab driver dies from assault in Kolkata; police reviewing CCTV to track culprits

PTI Published 08.03.25, 07:27 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

An app-cab driver, who was allegedly assaulted by locals in the city's Bijoygarh area over a parking dispute, succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Saturday morning, police said.

In this connection, police have started an investigation against unidentified people with charges of unintentional murder, an officer said.

The deceased, identified as Jayanta, was allegedly assaulted by five persons over a parking issue on Wednesday night, the officer added.

"Until Friday, no complaint had been received from the family. However, we filed a suo motu complaint and initiated a probe. We are reviewing CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the culprits," he said.

After the driver's death, his family members filed a complaint with police, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

