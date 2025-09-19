JU drown death: Seven more students summoned and questioned for case development

Jadavpur: Seven more Jadavpur University students were questioned on Thursday in connection with the death of third-year English honours student Anamika Mondal.

That takes the number of students summoned and questioned in connection with the death to 13.

Preliminary inquiry had revealed that the single shoe that was fished out of the water body on the university campus on Wednesday belonged to Anamika.

The shoe has been seized. It would be produced before the court on Friday for identification by Anamika’s family.

The police said they were analysing the CCTV camera footage and would speak to all those visible in them.

Anamika’s father has alleged that she had been killed by someone in her “friend

circle.”