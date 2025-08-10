MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
JU alumni gifts Rs 30-lakh lab equipment

Dipak Ghosh, who graduated from the chemical engineering department in 1987, came from New Jersey to hand over the equipment on Friday

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 10.08.25, 06:42 AM
Jadavpur University

A Jadavpur University alumnus, now based in the US, gifted the institute laboratory equipment worth 30 lakh.

Dipak Ghosh, who graduated from the chemical engineering department in 1987, came from New Jersey to hand over the equipment on Friday.

“In the US, former students make large contributions to their alma mater. This happens because the campuses there liaise with their former students in a very structured and dedicated way. JU needs to follow this model,” said Ghosh who oversees the JU alumni association’s East Coast chapter in the US.

He has bought equipment like digital aniline point, petroleum and distillation instruments, a UV visible spectrometer, and a photochemical reactor.

“What JU needs is sustained support from former students. The university has to reach out to former students so they feel connected to the campus. The university has to do a lot of networking, culminating in substantial fundraising,” Ghosh said.

JU is reeling under a funds crunch, which stems from inadequate support from the state and the Centre.

Manoj Kothari, an alumnus of JU’s mechanical engineering department who lifted the World Billiards Championship title in 1990 and who was felicitated on the first alumni day, had told Metro: “The university has to take steps to reach out to former students.”

