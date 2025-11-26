MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH

Jadavpur University to appoint officer on special duty for campus security upkeep

A notice signed by the university’s acting registrar, Indrajit Banerjee, says the contractual officer will be appointed from among the permanent faculty members and permanent officers of JU

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 26.11.25, 06:44 AM
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University File image

Jadavpur University has decided to appoint an officer on special duty (OSD) to look after the “issue of security, especially at night”.

A notice signed by the university’s acting registrar, Indrajit Banerjee, says the contractual officer will be appointed from among the permanent faculty members and permanent officers of JU.

Safety and security have been a concern at JU. A first-year student died in the university’s main hostel in August 2023 after being allegedly ragged by the senior students.

A third-year student died by drowning in a water body on the campus in September this year.

The job profile of the officer will include: “Look after all kinds of security,
especially at night time and holidays... related to hostel boarders (residents)....”

A JU official said the post was sanctioned a year ago. The university will pay a monthly remuneration of 25,000 from its own coffers.

The state government recently decided to allot funds to the university to appoint 30 security personnel and two security supervisors.

A higher education department official said they would provide the university with 7.6 lakh a month, enabling JU to pay salaries to the security personnel.

On November 10, the state education department informed Calcutta High Court that police will undertake a “comprehensive security audit” of the two JU campuses in Jadavpur and Salt Lake.

Last week, the high court asked JU and the state government to state within a
week when more CCTV cameras will be installed, and security personnel will be
appointed.

