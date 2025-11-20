Jadavpur University proposes Honorary DLitt for Women's World Cup winning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Jadavpur University has proposed conferring an Honorary D Litt on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup–winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur at its annual convocation on December 24, a senior university official said on Thursday.

The recommendation was put forward at a recent special meeting of the university’s deans, convened by newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

During a meeting with university Chancellor and Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, Bhattacharya communicated to him about the proposal and Bose concurred verbally, the official told PTI.

The Chancellor also gave nod to the suggestion of the state-run university to invite Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee as the special guest.

Names of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Sameer V Kamat and Anusandhan National Research Foundation CEO Shivkumar Kalyanaraman to the Chancellor were also referred to as one of the proposed special guests and that was also okayed by Raj Bhavan, the official said.

"There will be one special guest and either of these three prominent personalities will be the special guest for the occasion as recommended by the Special Meeting," he explained.

He said the highest decision-making body of the JU, the Executive Committee, will soon meet to officially come up with the names of personalities to be invited and the D Litt recipient for the convocation and give its seal of approval along with other preparatory matters.

Then the proposed D Litt recipient personality and the one special guest concerned will be contacted for their consent.

In past two years due to the absence of a full time VC, the governor had objected to the Convocation but the university went ahead with the customary formalities like awarding degrees to the students-researchers and the keynote address by the VC.

The row over convocation in past two years resulted in the exit of two interim VCs Buddhadeb Sau and Bhaskar Gupta as the Governor had described the 2023 and 2024 Convocations as unauthorised since the state varsity did not have any full-time vice-chancellors then.

With Bhattacharya at the helm in JU as full time VC since November 3, the university is going to have a full fledged Convocation with the consent of all stakeholders including Governor this year.