Jadavpur University postpones EC meeting after objection from governor’s office

Jadavpur University postponed an executive council meeting on Friday following objections from the governor’s office, an official said.

The governor’s office is said to have called JU vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee on Wednesday evening and told him not to hold the meeting at a time the new BJP government was about to be sworn in.

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Around 7.40pm, the VC issued a notice saying the EC meeting on May 8 had been “postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances”.

VC Bhattacharjee said: “We have decided not to hold the meeting during this transition period.”

Asked whether a call from the governor’s office prompted the university to postpone the meeting, he declined to comment.

The Telegraph sent emails to the governor’s office seeking a response from R.N. Ravi, the governor and ex officio chancellor of state-aided universities.

The executive council meeting was supposed to discuss syllabi and other academic issues, including the postgraduate programmes.

Parthapratim Roy, the general secretary of the university’s teachers’ association, who is a member of the executive council, told The Telegraph: “It is unfortunate that a meeting of the highest decision-making body could not be held. The meeting, apart from discussing the syllabi, was supposed to approve an MoU worth ₹ 50 lakh.”

Another council member said it was unclear why the meeting was stalled because of the swearing-in.

“Why would academic matters have to wait because of the swearing in? JU is autonomous and should be able to hold meetings whenever it wants,” the teacher said.