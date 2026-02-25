Jadavpur University bars three students from campus for 'assault on teachers'

Jadavpur University on Tuesday barred three students accused of assaulting teachers on February 20 from the campus.

These students will not be allowed to attend classes, appear for exams, enter the campus and participate in any institutional activities for a period of two weeks or till further orders with immediate effect, vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said on Tuesday.

“An inquiry committee has been formed. Pending the outcome of the probe, they have been debarred. Next course of action will be decided based on the probe’s outcome,” Bhattacharjee said.

He said that if these students refuse to comply with the order, further action will be taken.

The decision was taken a day after the VC said “strong disciplinary action” would be initiated against the offending students.

A JU official said emails had been sent to the penalised students.

JU teachers — Rajeshwar Sinha and Lalit Mohakud — were injured on Friday when they tried to stop a fight between supporters of the SFI and We The Independents (WTI) over the election of student representatives for the varsity’s internal complaints committee.

One of the teachers suffered blows to his eyes, triggering resentment among teachers who petitioned the VC on Monday for action against the offenders.

A teacher said instances of teacher assault were on the rise on the campus and demanded “stern action”.

“Cases are on the rise because the university failed to take action against the offending students...,” another said.

The VC said in a statement: “Such acts of aggression... are utterly unacceptable to the cherished values of respect, dialogue and sacred teacher-student relationship....”