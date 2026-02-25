Man injured in cold-drink ‘theft’ row: Multiple rounds fired, illegal arms access under scanner again

An altercation involving a child allegedly stealing a bottle of cold drink from a grocery store led to a shooting at Park Circus early on Tuesday, leaving one

person with multiple bullet injuries.

Mohammad Niaz, 23, who lives on Tiljala Road in the neighbourhood, suffered at least two bullet injuries to his legs, said officers of Beniapukur police station.

According to officers, Niaz has been admitted to the trauma care centre of SSKM Hospital. Though senior officers claimed that two rounds were fired, people in the neighbourhood said at least four to five rounds were fired.

“There was an incident of firing. The victim is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. We are trying to arrest the accused, a local rough with a criminal background. During preliminary inquiry, it has emerged that there was an old enmity between the accused and the injured man,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar on Tuesday.

Residents said that the altercation began after a child allegedly stole a bottle of cold drink from a grocery shop on Monday evening.

The kid was caught, and a group led by Mohammad Salman, a local goon, started scolding him.

Niaz took the child’s side and defended him.

“At this point, Salman started threatening Niaz. An altercation followed,” said a resident who did not wish to be named. “The argument subsided soon,” he said.

Hours later, around 1.30am, Salman and his men allegedly returned to the spot on motorcycles looking for Niaz.

They gathered outside Niaz’s home and started calling him out of the house. A group of men pinned down Niaz as soon as he stepped out.

“I was overpowered. They threatened me. As I was trying to find a way to escape, someone opened multiple rounds of fire. I slumped on the road and the men who did this escaped,” said Niaz from his hospital bed.

The location where Niaz was shot at is close to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and is a stone’s throw from Don Bosco School, Park Circus.

The incident of firing in the heart of Calcutta highlights the alarming accessibility of illegal arms to individuals, which leads to their improper use throughout the city.

People in the neighbourhood said Salman, a troublemaker, was infamous in the area for picking fights.

No one was arrested till late on Tuesday.

Officers of Beniapukur police station said raids were being conducted to arrest Salman and his associates.

“We are trying our best to arrest him (Salman). The victim is recuperating from his wounds,” said a police officer.