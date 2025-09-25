Insurer eases norms, waives claim formalities for flood-damaged vehicles in Calcutta

The surge in insurance claims following Tuesday’s deluge in Calcutta has prompted at least one insurer to relax procedures for vehicle owners.

“We have decided to waive several pre-claim processes for motor damage insurance in Calcutta because of the calamity,” Parthanil Ghosh, executive director of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, told Metro on Wednesday. “Steps like filling out claim forms, submitting registration certificates, and initial repair estimates, which are usually mandatory, have been waived.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal, Ghosh said, is to fast-track claims for cars damaged after being submerged. “We are accepting customer declarations and visual evidence sent via app, WhatsApp, portal, or SMS,” he said. “We have tie-ups for cashless services with close to 200 service centres in Calcutta and the benefits have been extended to all.”

Across the city, cars were submerged in basements, garages, and on roads. The late-night timing of the downpour meant most owners had no chance to move their vehicles to safety. On Wednesday, service centres were inundated with calls and cars.

At the Mukesh Hyundai service centre in Chetla, nearly 40 vehicles were brought in, of which 33 had been submerged, said sources. “Issues range from soaked carpets to software failures, malfunctioning lights, and engine trouble,” said Vivek Rai, manager, services.

Many service centres reported backlogs and said they were unable to accommodate all incoming vehicles.

Insurance officials said that submerged vehicle claims fall under the “motor own damage” category. “In some cases, water entered up to the steering wheel — these can involve serious damage and high repair costs,” Ghosh said.

If the cost of repairs exceeds 75% of a vehicle’s insured declared value (IDV), the company may offer a payout close to the IDV and take possession of the damaged car for auction. “The owner can then use that amount to buy a new vehicle,” he said.

Ghosh also advised against attempting to start a car if a large portion of it was underwater. “Igniting the engine may cause hydrolock, which might not be covered unless the policy includes an add-on,” he said.

Owners should contact their insurance providers instead.