India vs South Africa: Wickets galore make Day two unforgettable, Eden fans witness spin spectacle

Test cricket’s comeback to Eden Gardens will be short-lived, Day 2 all but ensured.

A flurry of 15 wickets, most of them to spinners, meant the day was never short of action — a feast for spectators who came from near and far.

By the end of the day, many were worried about India’s captain Shubman Gill, who retired hurt because of an on-field injury right after he slog-swept Simon Harmer — the impressive Proteas spinner — to the ropes. Gill had to be hospitalised, and the BCCI later said it was a neck spasm. But overall, fans remained hopeful of an India win on Sunday.

Metro spoke to some fans in the Eden stands:

Tamal Das, 39

Private sector employee, Howrah

It feels wonderful to be here with my family, especially with my eight-year-old son, who has been learning to play cricket for a year now. This is his first visit to Eden Gardens. I have always believed that Test cricket is the foundation of the sport — anything strong must be built on basics. My son’s favourite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah, and he absolutely loves watching him bowl those perfect yorkers.

Iain Macleay, 64

Retired statistician, Hove, England

This is my first trip to India. Calcutta is our first stop. The enthusiasm of the crowd is remarkable. It reminds me of an India-England game I once watched at Edgbaston in Birmingham. South Africa may be the World Test Champions, but India look equally strong. It is a Test of the kind where every session matters.

Soumyashis Ghosh, 18

First-year BTech student, Joka

This is my Test debut at Eden Gardens. My father and I also booked tickets for the fourth day because after six years, Test cricket finally returned to Eden. But it seems the match may finish by the third day itself. The pitch offers plenty. While we are delighted with India’s dominant performance, a result on the fifth day is more thrilling as purely spectators. Still, being here, in this stadium, watching the game live, is a memory.

Alap Ukil, 34

IT employee, Sodepur

I came today with my 67-year-old father, and it feels emotional because he took me across different states to watch cricket when I was younger. He worked with a bank and was posted in different cities. I have watched Test matches in Hyderabad and Delhi. This is the first time I’m bringing him to a Test match. My favourite player is KL Rahul because I appreciate solid defence, so important in Test cricket.

Subhajit Saha, 22

West Bengal State Univer-sity, Barasat

I came with my friends to watch the match, and even though my favourite player, Virat Kohli, isn’t playing, we are still cheering loudly for him. The game has been exciting. Ravindra Jadeja has taken some of the most crucial wickets today, including Aiden Markram. Watching a Test match live gives a different experience. Moments like Jadeja’s breakthroughs make the entire experience unforgettable.