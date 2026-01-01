Park Street man held for ‘killing’ brother over property dispute

A resident of Park Street has been taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of his elder brother over a property dispute.

What started as a verbal dispute turned into an altercation and then snowballed into a physical assault, eventually resulting in the death of the elder brother, said police.

According to officers, the families of the two brothers — Dhiraj Jaiswal, 53, and Niraj Jaiswal, 55 — live on AJC Bose Road, close to the Mullick Bazar crossing.

“During the investigation, the officers found that the brothers were at loggerheads over a piece of property. We have learned that Dhiraj suspected that his brother was planning to take over the property and opposed it,” said an officer of Park Street police station.

On Tuesday evening, Dhiraj allegedly went to his brother's house and asked him to come out for a discussion. Niraj came out, and soon a heated altercation started between the brothers.

During the altercation, the younger brother allegedly pushed Niraj, and he fell on the ground.

The police said Niraj, who was already suffering from multiple ailments, lost consciousness. He was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital.

He died close to Tuesday midnight, said the police.

According to officers, they received a complaint from Niraj's son, Subham, alleging that his uncle had attacked his father with “fists and blows", causing his death.

Early on Wednesday, the police conducted a raid at Dhiraj's residence and arrested him.

A case has been started under the sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem.

"We have started our investigation. The main suspect has been apprehended following the complaint lodged against him. We will review eyewitness accounts and scrutinise the available CCTV footage," said a senior officer from Park Street police station.