MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 January 2026

Park Street man held for ‘killing’ brother over property dispute

What started as a verbal dispute turned into an altercation and then snowballed into a physical assault, eventually resulting in the death of the elder brother, said police

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 01.01.26, 06:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A resident of Park Street has been taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of his elder brother over a property dispute.

What started as a verbal dispute turned into an altercation and then snowballed into a physical assault, eventually resulting in the death of the elder brother, said police.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officers, the families of the two brothers — Dhiraj Jaiswal, 53, and Niraj Jaiswal, 55 — live on AJC Bose Road, close to the Mullick Bazar crossing.

“During the investigation, the officers found that the brothers were at loggerheads over a piece of property. We have learned that Dhiraj suspected that his brother was planning to take over the property and opposed it,” said an officer of Park Street police station.

On Tuesday evening, Dhiraj allegedly went to his brother's house and asked him to come out for a discussion. Niraj came out, and soon a heated altercation started between the brothers.

During the altercation, the younger brother allegedly pushed Niraj, and he fell on the ground.

The police said Niraj, who was already suffering from multiple ailments, lost consciousness. He was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital.

He died close to Tuesday midnight, said the police.

According to officers, they received a complaint from Niraj's son, Subham, alleging that his uncle had attacked his father with “fists and blows", causing his death.

Early on Wednesday, the police conducted a raid at Dhiraj's residence and arrested him.

A case has been started under the sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem.

"We have started our investigation. The main suspect has been apprehended following the complaint lodged against him. We will review eyewitness accounts and scrutinise the available CCTV footage," said a senior officer from Park Street police station.

RELATED TOPICS

Property Dispute
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India's drug watchdog in hibernation: Larger malaise in 74-day rabies jab lapse

Doctors and industry executives say this lack of disclosure by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reflects a broader pattern of regulatory opacity that extends beyond the alleged counterfeited vaccine to cough syrups and drug-makers that failed quality checks
Congress workers led by state chief Subhankar Sarkar stage a protest against Amit Shah in Calcutta on Wednesday for the recurrent attacks on migrant workers from Bengal in BJP-ruled states. The protest was staged at College Street-Mahatma Gandhi Road crossing, through which Shah was travelling. Sarkar termed Shah as anti-Bengal and burnt his effigy
Quote left Quote right

Only BJP and the Union government can save Calcutta from the threat of infiltration

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT