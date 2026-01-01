Maidan air foul, Metro construction dust flagged; PCB urges water sprinkling drives

Alarmed by deteriorating air quality in and around the Maidan during the winter months, the state pollution control board (PCB) has written to Metro Railway, urging it to begin water sprinkling at under-construction Metro sites in the area to suppress dust.

The Victoria Memorial air quality monitoring station, which reflects air quality across the Maidan — one of the city’s most frequented open spaces — recorded 14 “very poor” days and 11 “poor” days in December. Only three days were categorised as “moderate”, while data was unavailable for three days due to technical issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Environment scientists said water sprinkling can significantly reduce the resuspension of construction dust, one of the major contributors to particulate pollution.

Vehicles amid smog on VIP Road on Wednesday

The PCB flagged the issue as particularly concerning because Maidan attracts

hundreds of visitors daily during winter, including children, parents, joggers and tourists visiting the Victoria Memorial.

“Maidan teems with people during winter. It is not good if they are inhaling foul air. The construction of Metro railway stations in the area is giving rise to a lot of dust, which is having a direct impact on the air quality,” PCB chairperson Kalyan Rudra told Metro.

The situation is exacerbated by traffic emissions from the nearby Esplanade bus terminus, one of the busiest in the city. Buses on multiple intra-city and inter-city routes terminate near Shahid Minar, releasing diesel exhaust every few minutes.

According to PCB officials, prevailing winter winds carry these tailpipe emissions across Maidan.

A PCB scientist explained that during winter, winds blow from the northeast to the southeast, aiding the spread of construction dust and vehicular emissions over the open grounds.

Dry leaves set on fire in the Maidan on Wednesday

In its letter to the Metro Railway general manager, the PCB stated: “It is observed that the massive construction work of Metro Rail expansion in the Maidan area is undergoing without taking proper measures for controlling emission of construction dust, which is one of the significant contributors to ambient air pollution.”

The board recommended “extensive water sprinkling drives” at construction sites and maintaining a “strict vigil” to ensure compliance.

A spokesperson for Metro Railway said on Wednesday that officials were aware of the PCB’s letter. “Adequate steps are being taken to curb air pollution,” the spokesperson said.

An analysis of daily air quality readings taken at 9am at the Victoria monitoring station throughout December showed the severity of the problem.

Under the national air quality index, “very poor” air can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while “poor” air may lead to breathing discomfort for most people. Even “moderate” air quality — the best category recorded during the month — can cause discomfort for people with lung, asthma or heart conditions.

A study commissioned by the PCB and conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) underscores the role of dust in the city’s air pollution. The study found that dust contributes 43% of PM10 and 12% of PM2.5 levels in Calcutta. PM10 refers to particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less, while PM2.5 particles are even finer, measuring 2.5 micrometres or less.

“Dust contains PM10, PM2.5 and even smaller particles,” the PCB scientist said. “The finer particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause long-term damage. That is why controlling dust is one of the most effective ways of improving air quality.