Thursday, 05 June 2025

IMD issues rain and thunderstorm alert for Kolkata for next three hours

Wind speeds are expected to reach between 30 and 40 kmph during the thunderstorm activity

Our Web Desk Published 05.06.25, 04:00 PM
Pedestrians walk across a street amid rainfall, in Kolkata

Pedestrians walk across a street amid rainfall, in Kolkata PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Kolkata as thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds are likely to affect parts of the city for the next three hours.



The weather office has advised residents to remain indoors and stay in safe places during the period of thunderstorm activity.

The Met office has predicted further showers across south Bengal, including Kolkata, till Thursday.

According to a bulletin issued by the weather office, "Yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over east Bihar now lies over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood at 0.9km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the above meteorological conditions, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain are likely to occur over some districts of West Bengal on June 5.”

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Rain Thunderstorms
