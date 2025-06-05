Kolkata weather: Met predicts more rain by the end of Thursday before Celsius rise

Parts of the city and its neighbourhood received heavy rain between Tuesday night and early hours on Wednesday.

Another spell was likely by the end of Thursday, according to the forecast.

The Met office recorded 81mm of rain in Salt Lake between 8.30pm on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday. Alipore, which serves as the official recordkeeper for Calcutta, got just under 40mm.

Readings at booster pumping stations of the civic body showed Kamdahari near Garia got 77mm between 10pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday. Ballygunge got 65mm and Maniktala got 46mm.

In Met parlance, 60mm or more rain in 24 hours qualifies as heavy rain.

The showers started around 10pm on Tuesday. Frequent streaks of lightning and rumblings of thunder accompanied the showers that became stronger as the night progressed. Around 2.30am, it was still raining in some parts.

The showers brought relief from Tuesday’s scorching conditions. The maximum temperature in Alipore on Wednesday was 32.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. The minimum was 23.2 degrees, almost five degrees below normal.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Alipore was 37.7 degrees and the minimum was 29.1 degrees.

On Tuesday, the rain-bearing thunderclouds came from the western districts of south Bengal. Several districts received strong spells of rain before the clouds reached

Calcutta.

A Met bulletin predicted more showers in south Bengal, including Calcutta, till Thursday.

“Yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over east Bihar now lies over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood at 0.9km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the above meteorological conditions, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain are likely to occur over some districts of West Bengal on June 4 and 5,” the bulletin said.

Bankura, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, West Midnapore and Murshidabad were among the districts that got rain on Wednesday as well.

“On Thursday, light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, Nadia and Murshidabad districts.... Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind speed (40 to 50kmph) likely in Jhargram, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas districts,” the bulletin said.

“Localised showers are not ruled out after Thursday. But the intensity will dip. The Celsius will rise gradually,” said a Met official.

The northern line of monsoon was still stationed over South Dinajpur. It is not expected to set foot in south Bengal in the next three days, said the Met official.