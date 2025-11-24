IIT Kharagpur opens application window for Young Innovators Program 2025–26

IIT Kharagpur has started accepting applications from high school students for its Young Innovators Program (YIP) 2025–26.

The contest is open to students in Classes VIII to XII, studying anywhere across the world.

This is the seventh edition of the programme. Last year, the event drew 3,500 entries from diverse places, including the UAE, Singapore, Denmark, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

"The Young Innovators Program has grown into a global forum that brings together the curiosity, imagination, and scientific spirit of students from across continents. The seeds of innovation must be nurtured early, and YIP empowers the next generation of problem-solvers,” said Anandaroop Bhattacharya, the dean of international relations at IIT Kharagpur.

How to apply

Interested schools are to nominate a coordinating teacher who will create a team account on the online YIP portal. Students are to form teams of two to three members and submit their details through the teacher.

The teams must submit an abstract based on one of the following themes: food security, technology for the specially abled, sustainability and environment, innovations in education, and affordable healthcare solutions (hardware). The last date of entry is November 30.

The selected teams will then be invited to demonstrate their prototypes at IIT Kharagpur between January 2 and 4. Both the semifinal and final rounds will take place during this time, and the judges will be from among the faculty members.

If a project has potential, then, whether they win or not, the YIP committee can facilitate mentorship from among professors on the judges’ panel.

In the past, the contest has seen entries such as a pothole warrior for instant pothole repairs, an emission-reducing filter for vehicles, an AI-based oral cancer monitoring tool, and low-cost herbal breathing masks for pollution control.

“Every year we witness ideas that show not just technical promise, but a deep sensitivity to real-world challenges," said Bhattacharya.