Hunt on for gunmen who fired in The Culture gym; police suspect real estate rivalry

Police probing the shooting in a gym on Deshapran Sashmal Road have yet to locate the attackers who came looking for the gym’s owner and opened fire in the reception area on Sunday afternoon.

They fled on two bikes, waiting for them outside the building where the gym is located.

Police sources said CCTV footage collected to trace the registration number plates of the two bikes on which the accused came, showed that one of the number plates was broken and the other was covered with mud.

Two men wearing windcheaters and helmets entered The Culture — a gym on the first floor of a building on Deshapran Sashmal Road — on Sunday afternoon and fired two rounds.

The shots were apparently fired targeting the floor in the reception area. No one was injured, the police said.

“The way the operation was performed makes it evident that the person behind it was either trying to communicate with the owner, Joy Kamdar, or was attempting to instill fear in him. We are working to determine if he had any enemies,” said an officer associated with the investigation.

According to sources, Kamdar was also involved in the real estate business.

The police are probing the possible angle of rivalry between Kamdar and a criminal-turned-developer who is active in parts of the south suburban division of the city police.

On Sunday, two men armed with guns entered the gym and asked the receptionist about the owner. As the receptionist went inside to fetch the owner, the men opened fire in the empty reception area and left.

Two empty cartridges were found at the spot.

Officers of the local Charu Market police station have started a case under sections of the Arms Act.

Calls and text messages to Kamdar by this newspaper on Monday went unanswered.